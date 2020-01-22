Nursery worker, 19, ‘stabbed her violent and controlling father, 49’

A teenage nursery employee stabbed her ‘violent and controlling’ father to demise as he rampaged by way of their residence in a rage following a household row, a court docket heard.

Jessica Breeze, 19, stabbed Colin Brady, 49, within the again with an seven-inch kitchen knife moments after he had attacked and threatened to kill each her and her mom, it’s alleged.

Breeze wept within the dock at Teesside Crown Court docket the place she denies a cost of homicide on June 20 2019 within the household’s residence in Grove Hill, Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire,

She claimed to police that she struck to cease her father from inflicting her and her mom , Kelly Breeze, additional hurt, saying: ‘He was attempting to stab my mam.’

The court docket heard that she dialled 999 herself saying she’d stabbed her father and sobbed: ‘I do not need to go to jail.’

Mr Brady, the court docket heard, had a ‘troubled’ relationship along with his daughter and was liable to violence ‘if crossed.’

The incident that led to his alleged homicide sprang from an argument that started because the household ate a takeaway meal collectively at 10.45pm that evening.

Prosecutor Nick Dry instructed jurors it escalated into bodily violence, with Breeze and her mom fleeing from Mr Brady and the defendant at one level considering leaping from an upstairs window to flee him.

He mentioned: ‘Initially the temper was calm, supply was taken of the takeaway meals however barely a mouthful had been eaten earlier than an argument broke out over a remark that Jessica Breeze made about Faye Brady, Colin’s sister.

‘She was saying that Faye was pestering her for cash and that she was being utilized by Faye.

‘At that Colin Brady grew to become indignant, the temper darkened and he said he had spoken to Faye about Jessica’s boyfriend and he had heard dangerous issues.

‘However regardless of the rights and wrongs of that, the scenario rapidly escalated with Colin Brady shedding his mood, throwing meals to the ground and advancing on his daughter who was sitting on the sofa within the entrance window.

‘Fearing violence, Kelly Breeze sought to get between them however she was unable to cease Colin Brady punching and/or slapping Jessica a number of occasions, an incident witnessed by a passer-by on their manner residence.

‘Kelly Breeze was held at bay by Mr Brady who had his thumb in her eye and mentioned he was angered that she was taking the defendant’s facet.

‘Jessica and Kelly Breeze bumped into the corridor and Colin Breeze instructed them to get out of his sight, locked the entrance door and demanded to know the place their telephones had been.

‘He picked up a small kitchen knife, asking them in the event that they needed him to slit his throat after which motioned to chop his wrists.’

Kelly and Jessica Breeze ran upstairs into the principle bed room, with Mr Brady following behind.

Mr Dry mentioned: ‘He entered the bed room the place Jessica Breeze had opened the window with a view to getting out of the home.’

Mr Brady requested ‘what the f*** are you doing?’ and the 2 ladies fled downstairs to the kitchen, the place he rapidly adopted.

Mr Dry mentioned: ‘He placed on his coat and emerged with automotive keys, stating he would smash their vehicles up and threatened to kill each ladies within the kitchen subsequent to the sink.

‘Kelly Breeze grew to become conscious of Jessica transferring rapidly previous her and in direction of her father, elevating her proper arm and stabbing him within the again.

‘He managed to stroll briefly into the corridor and into the entrance room, trying Kelly mentioned, like a zombie. he collapsed onto the sofa asking his daughter what she had executed.’

Each ladies known as 999 and reported the incident.

Mr Dry mentioned: ‘Jessica Breeze said her father had been attacking them with a knife which she had taken from him and used it to stab him within the again. She sounded upset and repeatedly mentioned she didn’t need to go to jail.’

Breeze continued to assert she had taken the knife from her father and stabbed him with it, an account contradicted by her mom’s in police interview.

In actual fact, prosecutors declare, she grabbed the biggest of the kitchen knives in the home and buried it seven inches into her father’s again underneath his left shoulder blade, puncturing his lung and chipping bone from his ribs.

The court docket was instructed that when Breeze was born her father was serving a jail sentence and she or he solely met him when she was a younger woman.

Mr Dry instructed the court docket of Mr Brady’s character and his ‘troubled and unstable’ relationship along with his daughter.

He mentioned: ‘Colin Brady was a person with a violent previous. He was no nonsense, controlling and illiberal to departures from the foundations of his home.

‘He was fast tempered and never gradual to make use of bodily power if crossed. He and his daughter would typically conflict.

‘There have been arguments during which Kelly Breeze would do what she might to resolve issues amicably. ‘

Mr Brady had found that Breeze, as a substitute of going to work on the nursery the place she was employed, had been spending days together with her boyfriend Adam Leonard.

Though he didn’t approve, Mr Brady had been going to anger administration classes to show him the best way to keep away from flashpoints by strolling away and leaving the home.

Mr Dry instructed jurors: ‘Sympathy is not any defence and felony trials will not be recognition contests.’

He added: ‘The defendant says it was obligatory to make use of power within the circumstances and the extent of power she used was cheap.

‘It’s for the prosecution to make you certain that it isn’t made out on correct consideration of the proof.

‘Though it could have been obligatory within the circumstances to make use of some power through the course of the incident to defend herself and her mom, what she did by plunging a big kitchen knife into the again of her father as he was strolling away along with his coat on heading for the door, having signalled his intention to go away the home, couldn’t be thought of cheap even permitting for the plain misery at the moment.’

Mr Dry mentioned lack of management on the defendant’s half might present a partial defence, making her responsible of manslaughter – however he added she had initially maintained her story that she had disarmed her father and turned his knife on him.

Kelly Breeze admitted her husband might be ‘horrible’ to his daughter, telling police in a recorded interview performed to the court docket: ‘ Once they argue he’s horrible to her, he calls her a ‘s*** and a s*** and issues like that.’

The trial, anticipated to final per week, continues.