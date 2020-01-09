Nurse’s willingness to show players tough love pays off in big OT win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nick Nurse is clearly not averse to taking a tough-love method to his gamers when he feels prefer it’s warranted.

It occurred earlier within the season with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, in addition to with others, and Terence Davis was the most recent to get the remedy. After Toronto’s powerful loss to Portland on Tuesday night time, Nurse mentioned he had in all probability performed Davis too many minutes as a result of he was not performing effectively in latest video games.

A day later, Davis had an enormous response in a surprisingly thrilling 112-100 extra time win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Davis carried the offence early and was great defensively late, contesting Terry Rozier’s extra time winner and different late makes an attempt effectively, serving to the Raptors pull out a very zany recreation in opposition to a plucky opponent.

Davis scored a career-high 23 factors and picked up 11 rebounds, for his first double-double. Serge Ibaka matched the Davis stat-line, Kyle Lowry shook off a gradual begin and OG Anunoby had a giant recreation as effectively. Rozier led Charlotte with 27, however couldn’t join over Davis. Davis was proper up on him with out fouling.

To his credit score, Davis took the criticism from Nurse extraordinarily effectively. “I like it. Honestly, call it how it is, you don’t ever want a coach sugar-coating anything,” Davis advised the Toronto Solar earlier than the sport.

“Just motivation, honestly. If I don’t play good, be better, that’s basically what it is, what it comes to. I’ve been turnover-prone the last couple of games, making mistakes on defence or whatever. Just got to be better,” Davis had mentioned.

After which the guard out of Ole Miss took off like a rocket, scoring 13 of Toronto’s 29 factors within the first quarter, together with a giant tomahawk dunk. He appeared impressed, which shouldn’t have been shocking, based mostly on his earlier discuss, which befell even earlier than Nurse had tapped him on the shoulder and mentioned, ‘By the way, you’re beginning tonight.’

Davis, an undrafted free agent, took the entire expertise as a optimistic.

“Being a rookie and hearing that, that’s what you like. You’ve got to be important to them (for them to say that). I’m all for that,” Davis mentioned.

“All my coaches have been this way,” Davis continued. “If you want to see a different Terence Davis, this is what it takes right there. Calling me out on the spot, you’re going to see determination for sure.”

That we did. Davis was proper into the fray all through, together with when Ibaka hit two late extra time free throws after lacking his earlier three makes an attempt (and proper after Lowry had uncommonly missed a pair). Davis pumped his fist after Ibaka nailed the primary.

Each Lowry and Ibaka obtained off to poor begins, going 1 for five every, however Davis stepped up.

Toronto additionally struggled to defend for a lot of the night time however ratcheted issues up a number of notches down the stretch and all through extra time. The Hornets stored punching again, however Toronto had solutions.

A tough second-half stretch, which noticed the Raptors miss 18 of 19 photographs, turned a 10-point lead for the guests to a 10-point deficit.

After Davis had defended effectively with Toronto up a degree, he tapped a rebound out on the different finish, which ultimately allowed Lowry to drive and rating.

However Ibaka obtained known as for an away from the ball foul whereas Charlotte was inbounding, which allowed the Hornets to tie it with 17 seconds remaining, ultimately organising extra time after a missed Devonte’ Graham floater. Toronto was taking part in for the third time in 5 nights and a few of the night time’s individuals suited up for Raptors 905 throughout that stretch too however discovered sufficient within the tank in extra time.

Davis swished a few three-pointers, Patrick McCaw handed out some good assists, Ibaka was in a position to hit his late free throws and Rozier couldn’t discover sufficient daylight. The excellent news is Toronto is Pascal Siakam, the staff’s famous person energy ahead, who sits fourth in minutes per recreation, is perhaps again faster than many anticipated.

The chatter across the staff is that whereas a Siakam return Sunday in opposition to DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs will not be probably, it isn’t out of the query both. It’s now not a certainty that Gasol returns earlier than Siakam, sources say. Norman Powell ought to be again within the subsequent two video games.

Within the meantime, three video games in eight days not less than offers some respite from what has been at occasions a gruelling and unforgiving schedule no matter who returns for the Raptors.

