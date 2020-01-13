Nusli Wadia Withdraws All Defamation Case Against Ratan Tata, Others

Nusli Wadia filed case after he was voted out of the boards of some Tata Group firms in 2016.

New Delhi:

Bombay Dyeing Chairman Nusli Wadia on Monday withdrew all defamation instances together with the Rs 3000 crore go well with for damages towards Tata group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and others.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde allowed Wadia to withdraw the petition within the high court docket after the court docket recorded that Ratan Tata and others had no intention to defame him (Wadia).

“In view of the statement made by Tata that there was no intention to defame Wadia, which is in accordance with the finding of the high court, the petitioner is hereby allowed to withdraw the present petition as well as the pending suit for damages,” the bench stated.

The highest court docket informed senior advocate C A Sundaram, showing for Mr Wadia, that court docket appreciates his shopper for the response.

The highest court docket had on January 6 requested Nusli Wadia and Ratan Tata to take a seat collectively and resolve their variations within the defamation case. Mr Wadia had filed a felony defamation case towards Ratan Tata and different administrators of Tata Sons in 2016 after he was voted out of the boards of some Tata Group firms.