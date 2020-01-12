NWA Champion Nick Aldis Invades ROH Event

Nick Aldis confirmed up relatively unexpectedly through the ROH occasion at Heart Stage and he had a goal to hit.

Aldis rushed the ring by means of the gang and took out Villain Enterprise member Flip Gordon. It needs to be remembered that the contract on the desk for Marty Scurll to stick with ROH would permit him to work for the NWA and even AEW.

After the primary occasion match of Rush vs PCO went to a DQ a brawl began with La Faccion Ingobernable and Villain Enterprises. Then Nick Aldis jumped in and took out Gordon as Marty Scurll ran away.

La Faccion Ingobernable celebrated in the long run after placing PCO by means of a desk. As you’ll be able to see within the video under, Nick Aldis had already flashed his NWA t-shirt and left by means of the gang.