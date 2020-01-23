NWA Champion Nick Aldis Issues Big Challenge To AEW

AEW signed an enormous growth of their cope with WarnerMedia that ensures they are going to be on TNT till a minimum of 2023. There are numerous tales to inform and Nick Aldis is open to serving to All Elite Wrestling convey some tremendous fights to the desk.

Whereas talking with Sports activities Illustrated, Nick Aldis defined that if AEW desires to convey huge cash matches to the desk then the NWA is more than pleased to work one thing out.

“Working with AEW is brought up to me almost daily. The NWA is open to working with anyone. There are a number of wrestlers outside the WWE that are viewed as elite-level guys, so it’s only a matter of time before the audience starts demanding the main-event matches they want to see. We want to give the fans the matches they want to see, these super fights. If AEW wants to be involved in big, marquee matches, then they have two choices: go out and write some more big checks to some more guys, or they’re going to have to come to the table and work out some super fights with the NWA.”

Nick Aldis was supplied an AEW contract, however he determined to stay with the NWA. Now Aldis is the face of the model, however he’s keen to place his title on the road towards any high opponent, particularly Elite ones.