NXT Superstar Attacked Backstage After The Show

There may be lots of competitors within the WWE NXT locker room and it appears like Shotzi Blackheart isn’t making many pals.

Blackheart eradicated Shayna Baszler from the massive battle royal final week. This week on NXT, Baszler acquired her revenge.

One other NXT Famous person was in search of Blackheart as nicely. Deonna Purrazzo was not comfortable about how Shotzi Blackheart eradicated her both. This resulted in a backstage assault after the present was over.

You possibly can try the video beneath. Shotzi Blackheart is getting fairly a spotlight, however she’s additionally a babyface who’s taking numerous punishment at this level.