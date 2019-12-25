NXT Superstar Hijacks WWE Network Marathon For Special Message

The WWE Community was airing a marathon on Christmas Day, however that plan was altered due to an ingenious NXT Famous person.

There may be some backstory to clarify this hijacking. Malcolm Bivens has been attempting to get on The Bump ever for the reason that present debuted. The issue is that everybody has no-sold his requests, particularly Kayla Braxton.

Bivens is sort of relentless and he doesn’t take no for a solution. This is identical man who hunted down a stolen CD participant for months. So, he noticed an ideal alternative to create some buzz on Christmas Day and he took full benefit of that likelihood.

Norman Smiley can be featured as he coaches Bivens. Apparently, Smiley is an enormous Chaka Khan fan. After Smiley left to get an autograph with Chaka, Bivens took benefit of the scenario. You possibly can try the video under to see Malcolm Bivens’ takeover of The Bump’s manufacturing truck.