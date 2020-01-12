NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II Matches & Start Time

NXT UK will maintain one other TakeOver particular in Blackpool and this must be an thrilling night or afternoon of professional wrestling relying on which a part of the world you’re watching from.

The occasion will stream stay on the WWE Community at 12 PM EST.

There are solely 5 matches scheduled for the occasion, however in true TakeOver vogue every one in all them may steal the present. All three NXT UK titles might be defended and every match on the cardboard will attempt to prime one another all evening.

There are a variety of unanswered questions and every Famous person has one thing to show. You possibly can take a look at the total card under.

WWE United Kingdom Championship

Walter vs Joe Coffey

NXT UK Tag Staff Championship – Ladder Match

Gallus vs Imperium vs Grizzled Younger Veterans vs Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster

NXT UK Ladies’s Title

Kay Lee Ray vs Toni Storm vs Piper Niven

Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis

Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin