Nyla Rose On AEW Giving Her ‘The Gift Of Suspension’ For Christmas

Nyla Rose doesn’t play nicely with others so she was suspended for the rest of 2019. Simply because the Native Beast isn’t on Dynamite doesn’t imply she will’t converse her thoughts on social media.

Rose was suspended for assaulting a referee, however that was simply the final straw. She has been fairly unhinged since shedding the AEW Girls’s World Title match to Riho.

The suspended AEW star tweeted out that her firm gave her the “gift of suspension.” Clearly, she’s nonetheless fairly salty, and never prepared to carry something again in 2020.

Y’all gave me the “gift” of a suspension… with out pay….over Christmas…. @TheBrandiRhodes and @MeanQueenK could also be taking locks of affection… however I promise once I get again I’m taking the entire rattling head! #IsaidwhatIsaid

Brandi Rhodes tweeted again suggesting that Nyla Rose get pleasure from her vacation. Let’s see if the Nightmare Collective would possibly wish to have a phrase with Rose upon her return.