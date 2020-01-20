O.C. jail scandal led to no answers or charges. Critics want an explanation

When former California Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris in 2015 launched a legal investigation into corruption inside Orange County’s jails, native activists and attorneys hoped it will lastly reveal the breadth of a scandal that engulfed the Sheriff’s Division and district legal professional’s workplace — and should have affected numerous court docket instances.

4 years later — after an investigation into the misuse of informants contained in the county’s jails got here to an anticlimactic finish in a Santa Ana courtroom with no rationalization and no expenses filed — those self same advocates had been left asking a a lot less complicated query: What occurred?

Although the scandal sparked a U.S. Division of Justice investigation and led to retrials for dozens of defendants, together with convicted murderers, the unexplained conclusion of the state inquiry has stirred frustration that many key gamers will escape accountability.

Harris’ successor, Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, has refused to debate specifics in regards to the inquiry or clarify how a perjury investigation got here up empty even after a Superior Courtroom decide dominated that two deputies “intentionally lied or willfully withheld material evidence” in regards to the misuse of informants at a homicide trial.

However within the months for the reason that inquiry’s finish, regulation enforcement leaders in Orange County and attorneys concerned in instances tied to the scandal have agreed to talk out in regards to the ways utilized by state investigators throughout the four-year assessment, elevating critical questions on how thorough the legal professional normal’s workplace was.

From 2015 to 2019, solely 4 Sheriff’s Division workers had been interviewed as a part of the investigation, based on Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes. The three deputies who had been the main focus of each the legal professional normal’s investigation and the Sheriff’s Division’s inside inquiry weren’t amongst these interviewed, Orange County Assistant Public Defender Scott Sanders mentioned.

For not less than the primary two years of the inquiry, no witnesses had been subpoenaed or compelled to testify, based on an official with data of the investigation who spoke on the situation of anonymity with a view to focus on the case candidly.

Even the size of the investigation has been known as into query. Though the general public was not made conscious of the investigation’s finish till April 2019, Barnes mentioned the Sheriff’s Division stopped receiving requests for interviews or paperwork in early 2017. Sanders, who primarily based his feedback on court docket paperwork detailing the investigation that he reviewed as a part of a legal trial, mentioned there are not any data indicating that the investigation carried on previous late 2016. Becerra succeeded Harris in 2017.

“It’s been pretty hard to sit here watching them pretend like they had an ongoing investigation when they were done in 2016,” Sanders mentioned. “All of them knew. It’s not like Sen. Harris didn’t know. It’s not like Becerra didn’t know they were perpetuating a scam. There was no reason not to tell us the investigation was over, but they clearly did not want to deal with questions about why they did and didn’t do certain things.”

Sanders — the general public defender who first uncovered proof of the Sheriff’s Division’s problematic use of informants — has not disclosed this data beforehand. He declined to permit a Occasions’ reporter to assessment the paperwork or present copies.

Sanders was given voluminous data associated to the legal professional normal’s investigation as a part of the invention he obtained throughout hearings in connection to homicide expenses in opposition to Scott Dekraai, the gunman within the 2011 Seal Seaside salon bloodbath. Dekraai’s case grew to become central to the informant scandal when it was revealed the Sheriff’s Division had housed a prolific snitch close to him hoping to elicit a confession.

The revelation was one in all a number of that led to accusations that deputies housed a community of informants subsequent to inmates to query them about crimes for which they’d already been charged, a transparent violation of their constitutional proper to have an legal professional current.

Greater than a dozen defendants obtained retrials after the scandal was uncovered, together with some convicted of grisly murders such because the 1998 slaying of a girl who was eight months pregnant when her physique was dumped into the Lengthy Seaside harbor.

Dekraai was spared the loss of life penalty. Orange County Superior Courtroom Decide Thomas Goethals dominated that the defendant may by no means really obtain a good trial, citing the Sheriff’s Division’s repeated failure to show over proof in regards to the scandal.

In 2017, Dekraai was sentenced to life in jail with out the opportunity of parole within the deaths of eight individuals at Salon Meritage. He had pleaded responsible to the crimes in 2014.

The district legal professional’s workplace and Sheriff’s Division denied working an unlawful informant program, however a decide eliminated county prosecutors from the Dekraai case in 2015, handing its prosecution to the legal professional normal.

The paperwork in regards to the state investigation had been filed beneath seal, however Sanders agreed to provide a normal description of their contents in an interview with The Occasions as a result of the assessment had ended and Dekraai can not attraction his case beneath the phrases of his plea.

Orange County Public Defender Scott Sanders, seen in 2014, mentioned mass killer Scott Dekraai has been the sufferer of a “conspiracy of silence” amongst authorities. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Occasions)

Primarily based on what he noticed within the court docket paperwork, Sanders described the investigation as weak.

“It was just striking … it was really, clearly, not a hard and penetrating investigation determined to get to the truth about what happened. You couldn’t read this and say these folks were really trying to get to the bottom of this. It was softballs and little follow-up,” he mentioned. “You would have never examined these materials and decided the A.G.’s office was trying to put any sheriff’s deputies in harm’s way.”

Gerald Engler, the assistant legal professional normal accountable for legal investigations, referred inquiries to the California Division of Justice’s press workplace, which declined to remark for this story. At information conferences final yr, Becerra himself evaded questions on the best way the case was dealt with.

Harris, whose bumpy presidential marketing campaign ended final month, declined an interview request from The Occasions. In an announcement, Harris’ press secretary Meaghan Lynch known as the Sheriff’s Division’s handing of informants “disturbing” and mentioned Harris believed the investigation would proceed after she left workplace.

“While [Sen. Harris] shared others’ frustrations that a thorough investigation could not be completed more quickly, the investigation was ongoing and still underway when she left the Attorney General’s office and became senator,” the assertion mentioned.

Harris’ legal justice file was a thorn in her presidential bid. Whereas she touted her prosecutorial previous as an asset in difficult President Trump, critics mentioned her shut ties to regulation enforcement put her out of step with a Democratic main voters in search of reform and police accountability.

In truth, it has been the Trump administration’s Justice Division — which has in any other case come beneath criticism for reducing again on federal critiques of regulation enforcement misconduct — that has continued to analyze informant misuse in Orange County. Final yr, Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer informed The Occasions that federal investigators had requested greater than 100 case information and 1000’s of pages of paperwork associated to trials which might be greater than 2 a long time previous because it continues to assessment the difficulty.

Sanders mentioned he believed Harris’ behavior of shying away from pursuing misconduct instances in opposition to regulation enforcement performed a task in what he noticed as a clumsy investigation in Orange County.

“Three deputies committed blatant perjury in a death penalty case,” he mentioned. “The Harris administration had everything it needed to prosecute for perjury, except for the courage to stand up to law enforcement.”

An official with data of Harris’ considering mentioned the investigation was stalled by intensive doc assessment and the truth that “principal key witnesses” couldn’t be interviewed, referring to the three deputies who later grew to become the main focus of the Sheriff’s Division’s inside investigation. Her workplace didn’t make an try to compel or subpoena witnesses to testify, mentioned the official, who spoke on the situation of anonymity with a view to focus on the case candidly.

The official was unsure whether or not the deputies refused to be interviewed, and disputed characterizations that the investigation was largely accomplished earlier than Harris left workplace.

“When she left, no one was saying, ‘All right, the investigation’s done,’” the official mentioned.

Barnes, who was an assistant sheriff on the time, mentioned the legal professional normal’s workplace stopped requesting interviews or paperwork in early 2017, shortly after Becerra took workplace.

“It got to the point where we were asking for updates, and there was no response,” he mentioned. “It didn’t seem like there was any work being done, but there was also no finality to it.”

Harris’ successor, Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, has repeatedly refused to debate the case. (Jae C. Hong / Related Press)

Assistant Sheriff Invoice Baker, who previously served as a captain overseeing the county’s central jail complicated and took half within the seek for the log of jailhouse informant actions years earlier, confirmed that he was interviewed, however the Sheriff’s Division declined to establish every other personnel who spoke with the legal professional normal’s workplace. The comparatively small variety of personnel interviewed drew scrutiny from some regulation enforcement consultants.

“You would think, given the allegations about how widespread this practice was in the jails, that there would be more witnesses that you would want to call in that investigation,” mentioned Richard Drooyan, a former federal prosecutor who served because the court-appointed monitor over reforms in L.A. County’s jails.

The state investigation, nonetheless, appeared centered on doable perjury expenses in opposition to a number of deputies who testified at Dekraai’s trial, based on the Harris official. In 2015, former Orange County Dist. Atty. Tony Rackauckas despatched a letter to the legal professional normal’s workplace requesting legal investigations into Deputies Seth Tunstall and Ben Garcia, citing a decide’s conclusion that the 2 males had been most likely not truthful once they delivered testimony throughout the homicide trial.

However the Harris official mentioned state investigators had been severely hamstrung by the deputies’ refusal to talk with them.

“In order to prove perjury, you needed to know or establish exactly what the sheriff’s deputies knew when they testified, and that was one of the many reasons why it was important, or would have been helpful, to actually interview them, which of course didn’t happen,” the official mentioned.

Garcia and Tunstall resigned in March, the Sheriff’s Division mentioned.

A second letter despatched by Rackauckas in 2018, which was obtained by The Occasions by a public data request, additionally suggests the state investigation had been closed sooner than beforehand identified.

He despatched the letter to Barnes and then-Sheriff Sandra Hutchens to tell them he wouldn’t be including any deputies linked to the snitch scandal to the workplace’s so-called Brady record, referring to the U.S. Supreme Courtroom ruling requiring the disclosure of probably exculpatory proof to a defendant, together with names of regulation enforcement officers whose testimony may be deemed unreliable.

Within the letter, Rackauckas mentioned that his determination was “unaffected by the Attorney General’s investigation and decision not to pursue criminal actions” in opposition to any deputies. Rackauckas didn’t reply to requests for remark.

Sanders believes the failed state investigation will function a missed alternative to curb future misconduct.

“When you do an investigation like this and it’s not done in good faith and it’s not responsibly done, members of law enforcement just become more dangerous in terms of their willingness to commit misconduct,” he mentioned. “The last line of protection for the public was the attorney general’s office.”