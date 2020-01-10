O Panneerserlvam Defends Removal Of Security Cover; MK Stalin Jabs Action

O Panneerselvam says Centre’s resolution had no hidden motives. (File)

Chennai:

Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) The ruling AIADMK on Friday defended the Centre over the removing of VIP safety cowl for Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and M Okay Stalin whereas the DMK chief mocked on the transfer.

Whereas O Panneerselvam stated he did not suppose there was any ulterior motive behind the Centre’s resolution, Mr Stalin, in a sarcastic tweet stated the federal government can utilise the CRPF personnel to guard universities and college students from these perpetrating violence within the title of faith.

“As far as I am concerned, there is no ulterior motive in the removal of security. It was done since the Home Ministry felt that it was not necessary,” Mr Panneerselvam, who can be the AIADMK coordinator-the prime social gathering submit, stated.

Responding to a query on an allegation by a senior DMK chief that the safety cowl removing for Mr Stalin had an ulterior motives, the Deputy Chief Minister instructed reporters right here he didn’t suppose so.

Mr Stalin, additionally Chief of the Opposition within the state Meeting, tweeted: “I wholeheartedly thank each and every one of the @crpfindia personnel for providing security cover for me over the past many years.”

In a sarcastic tweet, he added: “I urge the Govt to utilise CRPF personnel to protect universities and students from those perpetrating violence in the name of religion.”

The safety cowl of the 2 leaders was taken off by the Centre after a overview of risk evaluation by central safety companies.

Congress chief Su Thirunavukkarasar additionally condemned the safety removing. Final night time, DMK MP and Stalin’s sister Kanimozhi too had condemned it.