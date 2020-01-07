O2 admits Apple’s iPhone XR loses signal ‘several times a day’ on its network 

By Ian Randall For Mailonline

Printed: 08:10 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:11 EST, 7 January 2020

O2 customers have been left livid as the corporate admits that Apple’s iPhone XR handsets utterly lose sign as much as a number of instances a day on its community.

Irate prospects took to Twitter to vent their frustrations, with many left unable to make and obtain calls, connect with the web or to speak through textual content.

It’s unclear whether or not a current replace to the iPhone working system might have prompted the connectivity points for customers of the UK-based cellular community supplier.

Nevertheless, Apple have promised a repair to the issue in an upcoming iOS replace.

Scroll down for video

O2 customers have been left livid as the corporate admits that Apple’s iPhone XR handsets, pictured, utterly lose sign as much as a number of instances a day on its community (inventory picture)

IPHONE XR SPECS Worth: $749 (£749) Display measurement: 6.1-inch Processor: A12 Bionic Battery life: As much as 15 hours Colors: Yellow, White, Coral, Black, Blue, and Product Purple Wi-fi Cost: Sure Face ID: Sure

‘We’re working intently with our companions to resolve an intermittent problem affecting a few of our prospects utilizing iPhone XR,’ an O2 spokeswoman informed the BBC.

‘We thank any prospects affected for his or her persistence,’ she added.

O2 reportedly declined to disclose what number of of their prospects is perhaps presently affected by the problem.

‘We’re conscious of a problem inflicting intermittent community connectivity affecting some O2 prospects, and we could have a repair in an upcoming software program launch,’ Apple informed the BBC.

Till that point, O2 are advising prospects to show their telephones off after which on once more, which offers a brief repair for the issue.

Apple and O2 are encouraging customers experiencing points to succeed in out to their customer support groups instantly or through direct messages on Twitter.

The issue, nonetheless, seems to have been occurring for some weeks now.

‘I have been complaining about this for 2 months since I joined O2,’ wrote consumer Antoine Lambert on Twitter. ‘My community retains going off randomly and I’ve to reboot the iPhone XR every time, I am fed up now!’ he added

Irate O2 prospects took to Twitter to vent their frustrations, with many left unable to make and obtain calls, connect with the web or to speak through textual content

‘O2 please are you able to hurry up and kind the iPhone XR problem,’ added Twitter consumer Hayley Rose. ‘Been dropping sign each three hours for months now,’ she added

‘I have been complaining about this for 2 months since I joined O2,’ wrote consumer Antoine Lambert on Twitter.

‘My community retains going off randomly and I’ve to reboot the iPhone XR every time, I am fed up now!’ he added.

‘I am paying [for] this service & I am not getting it!’

‘O2 please are you able to hurry up and kind the iPhone XR problem,’ added Twitter consumer Hayley Rose.

‘Been dropping sign each three hours for months now,’ she added.