O2 customers struggle to make outgoing calls as network goes down across the UK 

29 December 2019

O2 prospects up and down the nation have been left pissed off as we speak as many struggled to make calls because the community confronted a nationwide outage.

Disgruntled telephone customers took to social media to voice their issues as many claimed even turning their telephone on and off once more didn’t repair the issue.

O2’s reside community checker this afternoon said it was conscious of a difficulty in some components of the nation and that its technical groups have been investigating.

The problems began for these on the community at about 11am and lots of struggled to make calls, with some additionally not with the ability to make calls by their WiFI connections.

The map above reveals the areas most hit by the outage together with London and the encompassing areas

O2 has 23 million prospects within the UK and a spokesperson for the corporate advised MailOnline that points are predominately being present in ‘voice over WiFi’ (inventory picture of O2 above)

Web site Downdetector, which collects knowledge from hundreds of thousands of telephone prospects within the UK to find out the areas most affected by a scarcity confirmed that areas resembling London, Bristol, Brighton and Preston have been hit heaviest by the outage.

It’s thought prospects are nonetheless capable of textual content and to make use of their 4G.

O2 has 23 million prospects within the UK and a spokesperson for the corporate advised MailOnline that points are predominately being present in ‘voice over WiFi and that each one different providers are unaffected’.

The spokesperson added that O2’s engineers are trying into the issue this afternoon, however have been at present unable to present an estimated as to when the difficulty could be resolved.

Many took to Twitter as their telephones went out of use.

One person mentioned: ‘@O2 Can’t make calls is community down’.

Twitter customers have been outraged on the scarcity as we speak and took to social media to voice issues

One other mentioned: ‘I can’t make outgoing calls this has been down since 11 today. Will you be paying out compensation?.’

One person added: ‘Network down? Can’t ring out….restarted phone, still won’t dial out?!’

Regardless of receiving a plethora of tweets from customers, O2 responded to many and suggested some to strive turning their 4G off of their telephone settings to try to rectify the issue.