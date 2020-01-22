Oakland bans criminal background checks on potential tenants

The Oakland Metropolis Council on Tuesday authorised an ordinance that might prohibit landlords from asking a couple of potential tenant’s legal historical past or rejecting them out of hand for having a document.

Council members voted unanimously to go the Truthful Likelihood Entry to Housing Ordinance, which supporters say will assist guarantee ex-cons can discover safe housing as a substitute of ending up on the streets. The Berkeley Metropolis Council is predicted to vote on the same measure in February and supporters plan to start out work shortly on related measures in Emeryville and Alameda County.

Oakland’s ordinance is the strictest of its sort within the state, masking each private and non-private housing.

A measure in neighboring San Francisco covers solely inexpensive housing whereas Richmond’s covers publicly backed inexpensive housing and nonprofit housing.

“This ordinance is about making sure returning community members have equal opportunities they deserve to successfully reintegrate into our community, and this begins with a roof over your head,” stated Oakland council member Nikki Fortunato Bas, who cosponsored the measure with council member Dan Kalb and Vice Mayor Larry Reid.

The measure prohibits landlords from rejecting a possible tenant due to his or her prior conviction or from requiring disclosure of a legal historical past in background checks. Landlords can have six months to adapt to the legislation. After that, they might face fines of as much as $1,000 for every violation.

Background checks are a regular a part of making use of for an house, and candidates with a legal document usually are denied. That may make it subsequent to unattainable for many who have been incarcerated to seek out housing, particularly within the Bay Space’s tight housing market.

Lee “Taqwaa” Bonner of the group Authorized Companies for Prisoners with Kids stated the ordinance might change his life. He spent three a long time behind bars for second-degree homicide and was launched from jail three years in the past however at instances needed to stay in his automobile for lack of a spot to remain.

“I was born and raised in Oakland,” Bonner stated, in accordance with the San Francisco Chronicle. “I’m employed in Oakland. I personal and drive a automobile in Oakland. Nonetheless, I can not stay in Oakland primarily based solely on my legal document, which occurred 30 years in the past.“

The Oakland ordinance does have some exemptions for single-family houses, duplexes, triplexes and in-law items if the proprietor resides on the property. Likewise, tenants searching for so as to add or exchange a roommate could be exempt.

Additionally exempt are house owners of government-subsidized inexpensive housing, together with federally backed Part eight items, who’re required to exclude sure renters primarily based on their legal data. The federal authorities requires landlords to reject potential tenants who’ve been convicted of producing methamphetamine or are on the state’s lifetime intercourse offender registry.

