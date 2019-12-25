Oakland Raiders Scouting Report: Rookie running back Josh Jacobs could return against Broncos from shoulder injury

When: Sunday, 2:25 p.m. (CBS).

Coach: Jon Gruden (sixth yr with Oakland, 49-46 common season, 2-2 playoffs; 13th season total, 106-101 common season, 5-Four playoffs).

File: 7-Eight (2nd in AFC West).

Final week: Gained 24-17 at L.A. Chargers.

Statistical rankings: Offense — 14th in yards (356.1) and 24th in scoring (19.9). Protection — 21st in yards (362.6) and 27th in scoring (26.9).

Gamers to look at

RB Josh Jacobs: The Raiders’ third first-round choose final spring, Jacobs enters the season’s closing week with 1,150 dashing yards, eighth-most within the NFL and tops amongst all rookies. And that’s regardless of lacking two of the final three video games with a shoulder damage. He gained 85 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns in a Week 1 win over the Broncos.

TE Darren Waller: One of many NFL’s finest tales this yr. A former sixth-round choose by Baltimore, he was suspended twice for violating the league’s substance-abuse coverage and was signed off the Ravens’ follow squad final November. He leads the Raiders with 84 catches for 1,038 yards and signed a three-year, $27 million contract in mid-October.

LB Tahir Whitehead: The Raiders’ main tackler with 98 stops, 25 greater than security Eric Harris. Whitehead has three video games with a minimum of 11 tackles and made six stops within the Raiders’ Week 1 win over the Broncos. Fifty-nine of his tackles have come towards the run.

QB Derek Carr: It’s been a stable statistical yr for Carr, who has accomplished 71.1% of his cross makes an attempt (together with 26 of 30 for 86.7% in Sunday’s win on the Chargers) and has 12 extra touchdowns than interceptions (20-Eight). He’s 5-5 in 10 profession video games towards the Broncos (11 touchdowns/4 interceptions).

DE Maxx Crosby: A fourth-round rookie from Jap Michigan, Crosby made six tackles within the Week 1 win over the Broncos and has 41 stops this yr. Crosby leads the Raiders with Eight 1/2 sacks, 4 of which got here within the Week 11 win over Cincinnati.