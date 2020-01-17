Obese ISIS ‘mufti’ is arrested in Iraq… and is so heavy he has to be loaded onto the back of a truck

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

An overweight ISIS ‘mufti’ arrested in Iraq is so heavy that he needed to be loaded onto the again of a truck to be transported.

Shifa al-Nima, thought of one of many largest captures in current months, was hauled from his Mosul bolthole by Iraqi safety forces after he was found.

Dubbed the fear group’s Jabba the Hutt, the so-called spiritual chief issued fatwas, or spiritual rulings, that led to the execution of students and clerics, and the bombing of a mosque.

Pictures present the terrorist, who couldn’t be transported in a police automotive, wedged in opposition to a mounted machine gun within the open again of a automobile.

Iraqi police mentioned the ‘mufti’ is taken into account one in every of ISIS’s foremost leaders.

In addition to ordering executions, he’s additionally accused of ordering the destruction of historic cultural web site, the tomb of the Prophet Jonah, together with different acts of cultural vandalism.

A Briton who fought in opposition to ISIS in Syria, Macer Gifford, tweeted: ‘I am delighted to say that the Islamic State’s very personal Jabba the Hutt has been captured in Mosul.

‘Liable for the execution of males, girls and youngsters. This animal raped and murdered.’

After establishing the terrorist was too massive to go in a police automotive, safety forces loaded him onto the again of a truck

British activist and counter-extremist think-tank founder, Maajid Nawaz, welcomed the arrest and mentioned: ‘It’s good that Syrians, Iraqis and others witness the debasement of this s***.

‘That he’s overweight, this motionless and this humiliated is yet one more blow to ISIS imbeciles who thought God was with them.

‘Cue: Jabba the Hutt jokes. It was a great day for the Power and a foul day for evil.’