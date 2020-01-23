Obese man who lost 16 stone is crowned Slimming World’s Mr Sleek 2020

An overweight man who felt too fats to be his sister’s greatest man has revealed how his grandmother impressed him to lose 16 stone – and he has since gone on to be topped Slimming World’s Mr Glossy 2020.

Aaron Snares, 27, from Hampton, had been chubby since childhood and was subsequently bullied all through his faculty years due to his measurement.

Along with his weight tipping the scales at 30st 2lbs, he felt pressured to flip down the chance of being greatest man at his sister’s wedding ceremony as a result of he feared he would by no means match into the fits the groomsmen wore.

However after a dialog along with his terminally ailing grandmother, he went on to lose 16st 4lbs and has picked up a nationwide slimming award.

Aaron Snares, 27, from Hampton, had struggled along with his weight since childhood and at his heaviest tipped the scales at 30st 2lbs (pictured, earlier than his weight reduction)

Aaron went on to lose 16 stone on a weight loss plan and train programme and now weighs simply 13st 12½lbs

‘In school I used to be heckled most days for being greater than the opposite youngsters,’ he defined.

‘Loads of the time I actually did not need to go to highschool due to the bullying, so I would make up an excuse to my mum and fake to be sick in order that I did not need to go.

‘I moved round a variety of major colleges as a result of I simply did not slot in.’

Aaron’s weight continued to rise as soon as he began incomes his personal cash and happening nights out.

BEFORE DIET Breakfast: A greasy fry up with bacon, sausages, fried eggs and Three-Four slices of toast Snack: Chocolate bar or bag of crisps Lunch: A quick-food burger or Thai takeaway Dinner: Fast microwave meal or one other takeaway Snack: Biscuits, cookies, crisps

AFTER DIET Breakfast: A ‘grill up’ made with low-fat sausages, lean bacon, beans, tomatoes and eggs fried in a pan sprayed with low-calorie cooking spray Mid-morning: Fruit Lunch: A big hen salad adopted by a hi-fibre cereal bar Dinner: Selfmade sticky hen served with greens or selfmade hen supreme with salad or veg

‘As soon as I left faculty I had fairly a good job, so I had cash to spend on quick meals and takeaways,’ he stated.

‘In fact, this coincided with being sufficiently old to exit consuming – so my weight simply went up and up.’

Aaron’s weight ballooned after he left faculty and began working, when he gorged on takeaways and booze (pictured, earlier than his weight reduction)

Aaron stated he would usually really feel uncomfortable whereas holidaying with family and friends, and as soon as broke three solar loungers in simply at some point (pictured, earlier than his weight reduction)

He recalled: ‘I keep in mind being on a lads’ vacation and feeling actually uncomfortable on the flight over and whereas I used to be there.

‘In truth, I ended up breaking three solar loungers in at some point due to my measurement – they only could not bear my weight.’

Nevertheless, it was a household wedding ceremony which actually spurred Aaron into motion.

‘My sister bought engaged and requested me if I would prefer to be greatest man,’ he stated. ‘As quickly as she requested me, I simply had this sinking feeling as a result of I knew I could not do it.’

‘It wasn’t simply feeling nervous about giving a speech or being centre of consideration both.

‘I knew it might imply carrying the identical swimsuit as everybody else, and that I would by no means match into commonplace sizes.’

He continued: ‘Ultimately I made a decision I could not be one of the best man, however I agreed to put on the identical swimsuit as the remainder of the bridal occasion.

‘My worst fears have been realised on the becoming – the swimsuit needed to be customized made and took ages to get right here. I spent the entire day pulling my shirt down and customarily feeling uncomfortable.’

It was Aaron’s greatest good friend – his grandmother – who plucked up the braveness to talk to him about his weight and encourage him to do one thing about it.

Aaron went on to lose over 16 stone after becoming a member of Slimming World, and has been left feeling extra assured than ever (pictured, after his weight reduction)

‘My nan was like my greatest good friend,’ he defined. ‘On the wedding ceremony she noticed how sad I used to be and spoke to me about my weight.

‘She stated she simply wished me to be wholesome and blissful. She had terminal most cancers on the time so for her to be the one worrying about me actually hit house.

‘A couple of months later I joined Slimming World and I have never appeared again since.’

Though he was nervous about strolling via the doorways of his Slimming World group for the primary time, Aaron was struck by all the heat and help he obtained from his fellow members.

Very important stats Identify: Aaron Snares Age: 27 Top: 5’11”/1.8m Beginning weight: 30st 2½lbs/422½lbs/191kg Present weight: 13st 12½lbs/194½lbs/88kg Weight reduction: 16st 4lbs/228lbs/103kg Beginning waist measurement: 56ins Present waist measurement: 32in Date joined Slimming World: 31st January 2017

‘I would contacted my Slimming World Guide Georgina upfront to let her know I used to be coming, however as soon as I bought to the automobile park I simply froze and felt like I could not go in,’ he defined.

‘I texted Georgina from the automobile to say I could not do it – however after a little bit encouragement I did handle to step via these doorways.

‘Georgina was simply so pleasant and realizing she knew the way it felt to be chubby was actually comforting.

‘I used to be actually frightened about being the one man in group – and although I used to be – it did not matter in any respect. My group is sort of a second household to me now.’

Aaron quickly bought to grips with Slimming World’s Meals Optimising consuming plan, which inspires slimmers to be taught to cook dinner and revel in meals utilizing on a regular basis meals like potatoes, rice, pasta, lean meat, fruit and greens so that you by no means really feel hungry or disadvantaged.

He stated: ‘I knew that I wanted to discover a plan which nonetheless allowed me to eat, in spite of everything – I really like meals!

‘Slimming World simply felt excellent in that sense as a result of I may nonetheless take pleasure in all of my favourites and uncover tasty new meals, I simply needed to put together them otherwise – like swapping oil for low-calorie cooking spray.’

The 27-year-old was impressed to drop extra pounds after a dialog along with his grandmother, who was affected by terminal most cancers on the time (pictured, after his weight reduction)

And since shedding pounds Aaron has additionally found a brand new ardour for exercising.

‘Slimming World’s Physique Magic programme allowed me to train in a manner that did not really feel intimidating in any respect – I began off small and simply constructed myself up,’ he defined.

‘Earlier than I gained a variety of my weight I used to be a eager footballer – however as my weight grew I simply could not sustain anymore. Today I am again on the pitch and it feels nice!’

He added: ‘I’ve even discovered the arrogance to go swimming which is a big deal for me as I by no means appreciated to be seen and not using a shirt on.

‘I am simply eager to offer something a go now – I even had a snowboarding lesson final week and that is one thing I by no means would have thought of earlier than.’

And there is one other ambition Aaron has realised since shedding pounds – assembly his new girlfriend, Lucy.

‘After I was greater, I simply did not have any confidence so approaching anybody that I appreciated was an enormous no-no,’ he stated.

‘Since shedding pounds although I’ve met Lucy and we hope to calm down and get a home collectively and even begin a household at some point.

‘It is the sort of fortunately ever after I by no means thought I would have after I was at my greatest.

‘My solely remorse is that I did not be a part of Slimming World sooner.

He continued: ‘Sadly, my nan handed away a number of weeks after I joined.

‘I did handle to take my one stone certificates into the hospice to indicate her although, and you could possibly see how proud she was. I hope she is aware of I’ve achieved all of this due to her.’