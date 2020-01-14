Oblivion Access 2020 Lineup

For the previous few years, the Austin Terror Fest has been bringing scuzzy noise and metallic to the capital of Texas. This 12 months, Austin Terror Fest is returning, however it's elevated its scope and altered its title. This time round, it's calling itself Oblivion Entry, and the pageant has roped in a bunch of huge names from the intersecting worlds of noise, metallic, hardcore, psych, and rap. It'll come to 2 Austin venues, Empire Management Room & Storage and the Mohawk, over the weekend of 6 / 5-7.

The headliners are principally legends on some degree or one other: Carcass, Youth Of At the moment, Swans. (How do you’re feeling about festivals nonetheless reserving Swans after the rape accusation? You'll need to resolve if you happen to're excited about going to this.) The remainder of the lineup veers all throughout the extreme-music continuum, and it options individuals like Daughters, Duster, Zola Jesus, Lil Ugly Mane, a Place To Bury Strangers, Soften-Banana, Coven, Windhand, MIKE, Anna Von Hausswolff, Cough, Thou, Ringworm, Fury, Sweet, Portrayal Of Guilt, Judiciary, Huge Courageous , and Creeping Loss of life, in addition to a collaborative set from Uniform and the Physique.

Even past the headliners, this pageant is terribly heavy on legends from varied outsider-music subgenres. That is the uncommon pageant the place you may see artists who had been actually essential to the event of issues like metalcore (Converge), loss of life metallic (Post-mortem), grindcore (Repulsion), thrash metallic (Vio-Lence), powerviolence (Despise You), avant-rap (Kool Keith), and occult psych (Coven).