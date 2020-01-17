Obsessive hoarder’s body is found entombed in rubbish

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

An obsessive hoarder’s physique was discovered buried amid a lot garbage that it took specialist cleaners 5 hours to take away the 62-year-old from his house.

The person, named domestically as James Pettit, 63, was entombed by mountains of junk within the decrepit upstairs maisonette in Erdington, Birmingham.

Three flat-bed vehicles have been crammed with detritus by council employees earlier than the physique of the previous Nationwide Grid employee may very well be eliminated.

A slim staircase main as much as the tiny flat may very well be seen suffering from papers, bottles and garbage.

And a supply admitted: ‘It was ten instances worse upstairs.

‘The police stated it was too harmful and unsafe to maneuver the physique. They needed to name for help to clear a path.’

Mr Pettit lived on the property for round 4 a long time, neighbours stated.

He suffered an accident two years in the past when he tripped down his cluttered stairs and smashed via a glass door.

But neighbours stated Mr Pettit all the time appeared in public effectively turned out. He was seen getting right into a Bentley weeks in the past.

One neighbour stated: ‘The unusual factor is that he all the time appeared well-dressed if you did see him. You’d see him strolling down the road along with his dry cleansing.

‘That was the factor that all the time struck me – he would get his garments dry cleaned after which return into that flat.

‘I went into his home 25 years in the past and there was no room to maneuver. It may solely have gotten worse since then.’

One other resident stated: ‘He was a really quiet man however he had a very good job on the gasoline board. Apparently, he was paid effectively.

‘He would get taxis in every single place. Solely a few weeks in the past I noticed him getting right into a Bentley.’

Two staff throwing a pile of junk from Mr Pettit’s home right into a skip to be taken away for disposal

Police, who have been known as to the handle on Tuesday afternoon after police turned nervous in regards to the recluse, remained on the scene the next day.

Environmental well being officers summoned 4 flat-bed vehicles to take away garbage and have been seen raking litter down the steps.

West Midlands Police stated: ‘Police have been known as to a property on within the Erdington space of Birmingham after considerations have been raised for the welfare of a person simply earlier than 4pm on Tuesday, 14 January.

‘Sadly, the physique of a 63-year-old man was discovered. The loss of life is just not being handled as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.’