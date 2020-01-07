News

“Occupy Gateway” Protesters In Mumbai Moved To Azad Maidan

January 7, 2020
JNU Violence Live Updates: 'Occupy Gateway' Protesters In Mumbai Moved To Azad Maidan

“Occupy Gateway” protest has been known as in opposition to the JNU mob assault.

Mumbai:

Protests in opposition to Jawaharlal Nehru College mob assault proceed in numerous elements of the nation. In Mumbai, college students who known as for a “Occupy Gateway” protest on the iconic Gateway of India have been moved to a special location. 

On Sunday, masked males had entered the JNU campus and attacked college students and academics, injuring a minimum of 34. 

Listed below are the dwell updates on protests in opposition to JNU mob assault

Jan 07, 2020 08:33 (IST)

