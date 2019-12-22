ODDS AND ENDS: ‘Hairy people’ and other offbeat offerings

‘HAIRY, HAIRY PEOPLE’ NEEDED FOR LORD OF THE RINGS SERIES

When you have hair in locations that shouldn’t have hair, you may need a shot at a task on a tv collection!

The casting brokers behind Amazon’s coming Lord of the Rings TV collection are searching for “hairy, hairy people” with “wrinkles and lots of them, please” to play orcs, the foot troopers of the Darkish Lords’ armies.

In accordance with the Unbiased, a casting name commercial famous the present was on the lookout for potential actors who’re tremendous quick (beneath 5 toes) or tremendous tall (6-foot-5) with distinctive “character faces” and “hairy, hairy people of all ages and ethnicities.”

However oh, the casting standards doesn’t cease there. The decision can be open to “stocky, mean-looking bikers” and circus performers “who can juggle.”

Did we point out you have to be furry?

“HAIR HAIR HAIR – if you have natural red hair, white hair, or lots and lots of freckles,” it reads.

Truck driver Justin Smith informed The Wall Road Journal he utilized for a task, emphasizing he’s good as a result of “I’ve got more than missing teeth, I’ve got none. I’m short and I’ve got red hair.” Smith continues to be ready for an audition callback.

Set as a prequel to the movie collection, the TV present will star Joseph Mawle, Markella Kavenagh and Ema Horvath.



(Getty Photos)

MAN TRIES TO GLUE EAR TOGETHER AFTER SON BITES OFF CHUNK

Is there something super-glue can’t repair?

A California man thought the robust adhesive might piece his ear again collectively after his son allegedly bit a bit off throughout a vacation get together at a church.

In accordance with Newsweek, a combat broke out throughout a Dec. 15 get together on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Crows Touchdown, Calif. between Josue Moises Montuy and a missionary. When Montuy’s unnamed father tried to interrupt up the scuffle, he was allegedly met with punches from his son.

Montuy then allegedly bit a one-inch chunk out of his dad’s ear.

Whereas Montuy was arrested, his father hopped into his automobile and trekked to Greenback Tree to purchase super-glue. Cops discovered the daddy and known as an ambulance. It’s unknown whether or not the person glued again his ear or was handled by paramedics.

His son, however, was charged with mayhem and is behind bars held on US$100,000 bail.



Sri Lankans rescued from a drifting fishing trawler are delivered to a port in Galle on October four, 2013. (Ishara S.KODIKARA/AFP through Getty Photos)

COULD FAKE HOROSCOPES DETER ASYLUM SEEKERS?

Nothing might deter you from a rustic like a faux, destructive horoscope.

That’s what Australia’s Division of Dwelling Affairs is hoping after creating such horoscopes in an effort to discourage asylum seekers from Sri Lanka.

BuzzFeed Information studies the horoscopes have predictions for individuals who need to illegally immigrate Down Below.

For instance, the horoscope for Aries states: “If you attempt to illegally travel to Australia by boat, expect people smugglers to take advantage of you. These criminals will take your money and you will be returned to Sri Lanka with nothing.”

For these Sri Lankan Libras on the lookout for a brand new life, their horoscope states: “You’ll flush your cash down the drain.

“Your luck is dangerous. You can’t illegally journey to Australia by boat as you may be stopped and returned, and all the cash you spent getting there can be wasted.”

It’s not identified when the horoscope was created, however BuzzFeed famous copies it obtained dated again to at the least 2013.

In 2013, Australia banned individuals who entered by boat from settling there.



Steven Knutson. (Lake County Sheriff’s Workplace)

PRISON TIME FOR MAN WHO HAD LICENCE REVOKED 26 TIMES

You suppose he would’ve realized the primary 25 occasions.

Chicago resident Steven Knutson, 62, can be spending the following six years within the clink after pleading responsible to driving with a revoked licence for the 26th time.

In a information launch, Lake County State’s Lawyer Michael G. Nerheim mentioned: “It’s a shame that it had to come to this point for Mr. Knutson to understand that driving is a privilege, not a right.”

Knutson had been arrested and convicted of driving with a revoked licence for many years. His most up-to-date infraction got here in March when he was noticed driving his Chevy pickup truck — which later hit a parked automobile.

On the time of that arrest, Knutson had had his licence taken away after a 2010 conviction for aggravated drunk driving, in response to the Related Press.

Of the 26 expenses Knutson was hit with in his life, 24 resulted in convictions. Along with the six-year time period, the person should face two years of necessary supervision upon launch and pay $362 in restitution to the proprietor of the truck he broken in March.