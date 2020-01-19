ODDS AND ENDS: Naked run and other offbeat offerings

NUDE MAN WEARING MASK WHILE STANDING ON HIGHWAY FOR ‘RUSH’

Some say strolling round within the buff may be an adrenaline rush.

For one Indiana man, that landed him behind bars.

Based on the Northwest Indiana Occasions, Jason Rouse, 43, was allegedly caught carrying nothing greater than a face masks as he stood alongside Interstate 94 a lot of occasions over the previous few months.

The Weatfield, Ind., man was taken into custody on Dec. 29 after police investigated the most recent sighting of a unadorned man wandering the freeway in Pine Township.

Throughout their search, cops reportedly discovered a silver SUV that matched the outline of one of many earlier complaints.

Rouse, the motive force, allegedly admitted to standing exterior his automobile bare. He reportedly instructed them he did so as a result of “for the adrenaline rush.”

Rouse was arrested on a warrant from the case, cops say. It’s unknown what he can be charged with.



(Getty Pictures)

KOMODO DRAGON DESTROYS BBC CAMERA BY TRYING TO HUMP IT

One randy komodo dragon destroyed digicam gear owned by the BBC after trying to have intercourse with it.

Based on Yahoo Information, the cameras had been hidden inside an imitation feminine komodo dragon and a pretend pig. They had been positioned amongst a pack of large lizards in the course of the filming of the BBC wildlife sequence, Spy within the Wild 2.

The present’s government producer, John Downer, instructed the U.Okay. Solar, the sexy male komodo dragons tried to mate with the pretend dragon with the digicam inside. Apparently, the lizards turned pissed off when their pretend counterparts didn’t reciprocate any feeling.

So the lizards reportedly took out their frustration on the fake dragon and pig by clawing the crap out of them.

Downer mentioned the pig was within the fallacious place on the fallacious time.

“It was breeding season and they’d been riled up by fighting over this female and testosterone gets the worst of us. They were like dinosaurs, it was just unbelievable, it was totally smashed to pieces,” Downer recalled.



Peaches the goat. (Fb)

STOLEN THERAPY GOAT RECOVERED, REUNITED WITH DEPRESSED COW

A depressed cow is barely much less unhappy after his lacking remedy goat was discovered.

Bunter the cow — which belongs to the Maungaturoto Lodge in Maungaturoto, New Zealand — turned depressed after the dying of a fellow bovine, Rosie, in mid-2019.

With the intention to cheer Bunter up, resort caretaker Joe Robin paired the cow up with Peaches, a remedy goat, in an effort to spice up the animal’s spirits.

The caretaker instructed radio station Magic persona Leah Panapa that Bunter was a special animal as soon as Peaches arrived. The friendship, nevertheless, was short-lived after Peaches was stolen in December.

On Jan. 14, Robin acquired nice information after Peaches was discovered amongst a bunch of goats on a property. After an investigation by police, the remedy goat was reunited with Bunter.

HOW DO YOU STOP A CHEATING HUBBY? PUT A DIY CHASTITY BELT ON HIM

Apparently, one of the best ways to maintain your husband from dishonest on you is to strangle his manhood.

A person from Zaporizhia, in southern Ukraine, sooner or later awakened in screaming ache as he discovered his penis being strangled by a steel nut that was screwed on by his spouse whereas he slept. Based on the U.Okay. Metro, the unnamed man tried to take away the nut himself earlier than calling for an ambulance.



(Getty Pictures)

The makeshift chastity nut was too laborious for docs eliminated, so specialists had been known as to get it off. A round noticed was used to take away the steel contraption.

“We often face similar incidents and are quite trained in removing rings, handcuffs and other objects off people’s bodies,” mentioned Eduard Nekhoroshev, one of many specialists who operated on the person’s penis. ” On this case, we really saved the person’s penis. He’ll be capable of turn out to be father sooner or later.”

The person — who’s in his 40s — acquired additional remedy in hospital. Docs anticipate his penis to make a full restoration.

As for the wedding, the person mentioned he’s contemplating a divorce.