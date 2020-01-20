ODI Rankings: Kohli, Rohit Retain Top 2 Spots, Bumrah Leads Bowling Chart

India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma consolidated their prime two positions within the batting chart, whereas tempo ace Jasprit Bumrah continued to steer amongst bowlers within the ICC ODI Rankings issued on Monday. Following their stellar performances towards Australia within the just-concluded sequence, which India received 2-1, Kohli (No.1) and Rohit (No.2) have strengthened their positions. With 183 runs below his belt towards Australia, Kohli was the player-of-the-series whereas Rohit was an in depth second, garnering 171 runs within the rubber, together with a match-winning 119 within the deciding ODI in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Kohli (886 factors) and Rohit (868 factors) have gained two and three rankings factors, respectively to occupy the highest two positions within the batting rankings. Pakistan’s Babar Azam is in third place with 829 factors, the ICC mentioned in an announcement.

Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan has additionally gained seven slots to achieve 15th place with 170 runs in two innings, lacking an opportunity to bat in Bengaluru after injuring his shoulder whereas fielding.

KL Rahul, who opened in his place within the last ODI, has gained 21 slots to achieve 50th place with an mixture of 146 runs.

Bumrah, who returned from damage within the Australia sequence, is atop the bowlers chart with 764 factors, forward of New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult and Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman. South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Australian Pat Cummins full the highest 5.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has moved up two slots to be 27th amongst bowlers after ending with 4 wickets within the sequence. He additionally scored 45 runs in two innings and has gained 4 locations within the all-rounders’ record to be ranked 10th.

Australian Steve Smith, who topped the sequence with an mixture of 229 runs, together with a knock of 131 within the last ODI, has been rewarded with a four-place soar to 23rd place.

David Warner, a previously top-ranked batsman within the format, has additionally moved up one place to sixth whereas captain Aaron Finch has moved up one place into 10th.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey is in 31st place after gaining two slots. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa’s 5 wickets within the sequence noticed him advance 20 locations to achieve 37th place, whereas Kane Richardson has moved from 77th to 65th.