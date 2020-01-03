Odisha Airhostess Arrested For Helping Gangster In Extortion Attempt

A regulation pupil was arrested earlier this week on the identical prices. (Representational)

Cuttack:

An airhostess in Odisha has been arrested for allegedly serving to a gangster in his extortion actions from behind the bars, the police mentioned at this time.

The 26-year-old lady is the second to be arrested in every week in reference to the case in Cuttack.

The lady was arrested from her residence and produced in a neighborhood court docket which rejected her bail plea and despatched her to police custody. A regulation pupil was arrested earlier this week on the identical prices.

The gangster that the 2 girls helped had allegedly threatened a businessman and had demanded Rs 10 lakh from him. The 2 girls had allegedly organized a video name for him.