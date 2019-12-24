Odisha Announces Holiday For Solar Eclipse On December 26

In accordance with planetarium, photo voltaic eclipse will start at eight:20:08 am and finish at 11:29:10 am on December 26.

Bhubaneswar:

The Odisha authorities on Tuesday introduced December 26 as vacation in all state authorities places of work, courts, faculties and faculties because of the photo voltaic eclipse.

All faculties and faculties within the state will stay closed on December 26 (Thursday), mentioned College and Mass Training Minister Samir Ranjan Sprint.

“The government of Odisha have been pleased to declare that the state government offices as well as revenue and magisterial courts (executive) will remain closed on December 26 (Thursday) on the occasion of Solar Eclipse,” a notification issued by the Revene and Catastrophe Administration division mentioned.

Sri Jagannth Temple Administrtaion has additionally introduced that the temple in Puri will stay opened for devotees on December 25 night time. Nevertheless, the devotees cannnot have darshan of the deities throughout the photo voltaic eclipse time as particular puja could be held contained in the temple.

In the meantime, particular association has been made on the planetarium right here to help individuals to witness the celestial occasion right here.

In accordance with the planetarium, the photo voltaic eclipse will start at eight:20:08 am and finish at 11:29:10 am on December 26.

