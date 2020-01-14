Odisha Man Allows Minor Boy To Ride His Motorbike, Fined Rs 26,000

Boy was arrested throughout checking, was using the bike with out helmet: Cops (Representational)

Bhubaneswar:

The transport division of Odisha has imposed a penalty of Rs 26,000 on the proprietor of a two-wheeler for permitting a boy to trip his bike.

“A challan of Rs 26,000 was issued to the owner of a two-wheeler by Talcher RTO for allowing an underaged boy ride the motorbike in Palalahada town in Angul district,” an official of the state transport authority stated.

The official stated the boy was arrested throughout a daily checking whereas he was using the bike with out a helmet.

Upon enquiry, it was discovered that the boy additionally didn’t have a driving license and was using the bike of one other particular person recognized as Anil Kumar Jena, he stated.

The challan was issued underneath sections 194D (using with out helmet by driver and pillion) and 199A(2) (offences by juveniles) of the Motor Automobiles (Modification) Act, 2019, the official stated.

The incident got here a number of days after a person was fined for permitting a minor trip a bike in Cuttack district.