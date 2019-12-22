Odisha Man Tied To Tree, Beaten, Urinated Upon By 2 Men Over Affair: Cops

The two accused have been arrested, police mentioned (Representational)

Bhubaneswar:

A youth was tied to a tree and brutally thrashed by two males who additionally urinated in his mouth in Odisha’s Khurda district, police mentioned.

The incident got here to mild after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Khurda’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Pratap Swain mentioned two males tied Soumya Ranjan Das to a coconut tree and thrashed him mercilessly on December 18.

One of many accused additionally urinated in his mouth after the latter requested for water.

Within the video, the accused have been additionally seen abusing the youth and kicking him.

The police have recognized the 2 accused as Rajendra Bhuyan and Gatia Paltasingh and so they have been arrested after a case was lodged.

The incident occurred over a love affair, mentioned police.