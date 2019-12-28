Odisha Officials Unearth Gardener’s Assets Worth Over Rs 1 Crore In Raid

Raids had been additionally performed on the residences of the worker’s family. (Representational)

Bhubaneswar:

Officers in Odisha have unearthed properties value over Rs 1 crore in possession of a gardener-cum-horticulture extension employee employed by the state authorities, an official mentioned.

The officers raided the home of Udhab Behera who works at workplace of the Assistant Director, Horticulture, at Udala sub-division in Mayurbhanj district, a vigilance officer mentioned.

Raids had been additionally performed on the residences of his family in Mayurbhanj and Balasore district, the official added.

“Anti-corruption vigilance officers have detected a three-storey house, 12 plots of land at Badampada village, a poultry farm, three two wheelers, deposits and investments in banks and insurance policies in his possession,” the official mentioned.

Gold ornaments, over Rs 1.5 lakh in money and costly family articles had been additionally recovered. Search operations had been carried out after receiving complaints of disproportionate property in extra of his recognized supply of revenue, the official mentioned.

“An investigation has been initiated,” he added.