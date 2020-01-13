Off-duty L.A. County sheriff’s detective struck and killed while rendering aid

A automobile struck and killed a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division detective on Sunday within the Valley Village space after she helped an aged girl cross the road, authorities stated.

The accident occurred round 11 a.m. Sunday at Riverside Drive and Whitsett Avenue as off-duty detective Amber Leist was returning to her automobile, in accordance with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Leist, 41, was taken to a neighborhood hospital, the place she later died of her accidents, Villanueva stated throughout a information convention.

“She was an outstanding detective,” Villanueva stated. “She would lead by example through her act of kindness.”

Leist, who was a 12-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Division, started her profession as a sheriff’s deputy on the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic. She was assigned to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station earlier than transferring to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, the place she moved up the ranks from patrol to detective, Villanueva stated.

Leist was on the crimson mild ready to make a left flip when she noticed an aged girl fall to the bottom. She put her automobile in park and ran to assist the lady cross the road. Shortly after, Leist was struck by a car heading east on Riverside Drive. The driving force pulled over and tried to render aide to the deputy, Villanueva stated.

Leist leaves behind her dad and mom and two sons, one who’s serving within the Navy.

Villanueva stated that personnel at West Hollywood station have been being relieved to provide them the possibility to grieve their loss. He stated the division has additionally assigned a psychologist to the station.

“It’s a tough day for our department,” Villanueva stated. “We’re going to get through this as a family.”

The Los Angeles Police Division is investigating the accident. No additional particulars have been instantly launched concerning the incident.