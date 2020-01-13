January 13, 2020 | 12:54pm

An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detective was fatally struck by a automobile moments after she helped an aged girl who had fallen whereas crossing the road, authorities stated.

Amber Pleasure Leist, 41, was driving at Riverside Drive and Whitsett Avenue within the metropolis simply after 11 a.m. Sunday when she noticed two pedestrians crossing within the crosswalk, Sheriff Alex Villanueva stated throughout a press convention.

One among them, a senior citizen, fell to the bottom — and Leist, a mother of two, received out of her automobile to assist, Villanueva stated.

As she returned to her personal automobile and the sunshine had turned inexperienced, she was struck by an oncoming automobile heading east on Riverside Drive, the sheriff stated.

She was taken to an area hospital, the place she succumbed to her accidents, in accordance with Villanueva.

Amber Pleasure Leist LA County Sheriff’s Workplace

“It’s unfortunate. God had a better plan for her and she was called home,” he stated.

Leist, a 12-year veteran, was assigned to the West Hollywood station on the time of her dying. She labored on patrol and as a faculty useful resource officer earlier than turning into a detective.

She leaves behind two sons, 17, and 20, KTLA reported.

Her older son is serving within the Navy, in accordance with the Sheriff’s Division.

“She was an outstanding detective who would lead by example,” Villanueva stated. “She definitely led by example through her act of kindness, and we consider this an on-duty death.”

The driving force who cops say fatally struck Leist tried to help her and is cooperating with the investigation, authorities stated.

The collision is being thought of an accident, and the investigation is ongoing.