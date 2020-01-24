Off licence owner denies being a copycat and says his Singh’sbury Local store innocent pun

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

Printed: 21:03 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:07 EST, 23 January 2020

An off licence proprietor has denied being a copycat over his Singh’sbury Native retailer and as an alternative says that it’s an harmless pun.

Mandeep Singh Chatha unveiled his new comfort store in Wolverhampton final month.

The 34-year-old is going through backlash from one of many UK’s grocery store giants along with his indicators bearing an uncanny resemblance to the well-known orange lettering of Sainsbury’s.

However Mr Chatha insists that the identify was created by merging his surname and the placement of the shop, which is on Bushbury Highway.

Mandeep Singh Chatha has denied being a copycat over his Singh’sbury Native retailer that he unveiled final month in Wolverhampton

Mr Chatha mentioned that his Singh’sbury retailer has proved a success with locals with many even stopping to have selfies taken with the signal

The store proprietor has already registered the identify with Firms Home.

He has mentioned that his Singh’sbury retailer has proved a success with locals with many even stopping to have selfies taken with the signal.

The previous sandwich supply driver mentioned: ‘My identify is Singh and it’s on Bushbury Highway. That is the place the identify has come from. Its only a coincidence.

‘It has proved extremely popular to date, individuals preserve stopping of their vehicles to take footage with the signal and I’ve had many good feedback.

‘I’ve heard nothing from a grocery store which has an analogous identify, so I see no drawback with it. Why would they contact me? It’s totally different.

‘It is a totally different emblem, a unique color, a unique firm. Its a totally totally different. So why would they ask to alter? I do not need any controversy from them.

‘I do not know what I’d do in the event that they ask me to alter the identify. All I can say is that we’re not the identical.

‘We’re registered underneath a totally totally different identify and are a unique store.

‘We promote every little thing. Beer, wine, mushy drinks, milk, tobacco, groceries. We’re only a common off-license.

‘I believe the closest Sainsbury’s is a few miles away so it isn’t precisely shut and we’re definitely not competitors.

‘I’m only a small enterprise proprietor attempting to make a residing.

‘Our store may be very fashionable. Enterprise is nice. Day by day is an enchancment. We hope to maintain getting individuals coming in.’

Sainsbury’s has beforehand threatened authorized motion towards different companies which have pulled comparable stunts.

Mr Chatha’s selection of identify follows an analogous case in 2017 throughout which businessman Jel Singh Nagra additionally renamed his North Tyneside store Singhsbury’s.

Sainsbury’s has beforehand threatened authorized motion towards different companies which have pulled comparable stunts. Pictured: Mr Chatha

However, after Sainsbury’s threatened authorized motion, he determined to rename the shop Morrisinghs – and Morrisons backed the concept.

A Morrisons spokesman mentioned on the time: ‘Mr Nagra and his clients clearly have good style so we want him nicely.’

Equally, Kent’s Tuck In Fried Rooster, additionally in Wolverhampton, has remained in enterprise since 1999 regardless of opposition from the well-known fast-food restaurant.

Proprietor George Georgiou refused to alter the identify regardless of KFC demanding a change to the identify.

He mentioned on the time: ‘It’s referred to as Kent’s as a result of it’s on Kent Road, and Tuck Inn as a result of that is what you do at a restaurant.

‘We promote southern fried hen so it’s got completely nothing in any respect to do with Kentucky Fried Rooster.’

Sainsbury’s, who’ve a grocery store of their very own simply 1.6 miles away, has been contacted for remark over Mr Chatha’s new enterprise.