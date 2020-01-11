‘Offended’ Kangana Ranaut threatened to slap Kapil Sharma’s co-star (Throwback)

Kapil Sharma, Kangana RanautSony TV

Not each actor can take comedy and humour in the very best method, and Kangana Ranaut is actually not one in all them. Kapil Sharma Present’s as soon as co-star Sugandha Mishra additionally had a reasonably stunning and awkward encounter with Kangana Ranaut over the humour.

It so occurred that Kangana Ranaut had come to advertise her movie – Rangoon – on the singing actuality present – The Voice. Finest identified for being a comedienne on Kapil Sharma’s present, Sugandha Mishra, started mimicking Kangana Ranaut. Coaches Shaan and Salim Service provider boosted her to go forward with the act of mimicking. Whereas the viewers was completely having fun with it, Kangana took offence.

Kangana’s outburst

Kangana even went on to say, “I feel like slapping her.” Everybody may sense the state of affairs getting tense and Kangana’s remark had even left Sugandha embarrassed. However, she continued with the act with out dropping her focus and left instantly afterward. “It was a tense moment after Kangana’s shocking statement. It was awkward for Sugandha, but she took it in a sporting spirit and continued with the shoot,” mentioned a Firstpost report.

Sugandha’s defence

In her defence, Sugandha had later mentioned, “I really admire Kangana and her body of work. We had a great time while shooting the episode on Voice and the camaraderie is for all to see in the episode. In fact we did an act together where she calls up Datto and says datton thappad marungi to daant toot jayenge. Imitating her and the fashion walk was all in good humour and she appreciated it. That’s all I want to say and there’s nothing more to it.”

Later, Kangana additionally mentioned that she was not offended and simply wished to have some enjoyable. “That was for fun and the cameras. I wasn’t really offended. But it’s unfair to judge a person on looks, clothes, accent and other superficiality. I should know since I was bullied a lot in the early years,” Kangana advised Bollywood Life.

Shah Rukh Khan too had pulled Sugandha’s legs the identical approach earlier by calling her not an excellent actor. It’s mentioned that Kangana even misplaced her cool on Kapil Sharma as soon as as he had stored her ready for a number of hours earlier than showing on the present.