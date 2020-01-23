Officer-involved shooting takes place in Arapahoe County as deputies search for alleged car thief

Deputies trying to find a automotive thief in Arapahoe County Wednesday evening took gunfire from a automotive, returning fireplace and hitting a suspect, in line with the sheriff’s workplace.

@ArapahoeSO deputies searching for alleged automotive thief close to 16363 E. Fremont. Earlier, when deputies confronted him and a pair of others in a automotive, the suspects fired. Deputies shot again, hitting 1. 2nd arrested. Neighbors urged to shelter in place throughout seek for third. #autotheft — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) January 23, 2020

The officer concerned taking pictures occurred close to 16363 E. Fremont Ave., in line with the sheriff’s workplace.

Deputies “confronted” the automotive thief suspect, who was with two different folks in a automotive, when pictures have been fired, in line with the sheriff. Deputies returned fireplace hitting one suspect and a second suspect was arrested. The incident is south of East Arapahoe Highway and simply west of South Parker Highway.

Residents within the space have been instructed to shelter in place as deputies search for the third one that was within the automotive.