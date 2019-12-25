Officers continue their hunt for Britain’s most wanted as nine murder suspects appear on the list

Eight males are at the moment on the UK’s most wished record for homicide however police looking the suspects consider various them have fled overseas…

Ossama Hamed

Ossama Hamed, 25, often known as Ziad Hamed, is needed by the Metropolitan Police for a homicide on Park Lane in London on January 1, 2019.

Police mentioned Hamed was outdoors 80 Park Lane at round 5.30am with a gaggle of ‘associates’ who had been making an attempt to achieve entry to a celebration. A struggle broke out when entry was denied and he’s accused of stabbing various safety guards employed on the get together.

Hamed is alleged to have stabbed Tudor Simionov, a 33-year-old safety guard, within the chest. Mr Simionov died on the scene, and various different safety guards sustained accidents. Hamed is believed to have left the nation.

Ossama Hamed (left) is needed in reference to a homicide in Park Lane on New Yr’s Day this 12 months. Hamed is alleged to have stabbed Tudor Simionov (proper) within the chest, and he died on the scene

Kevin Thomas Parle (above) is needed in reference to the homicide in Liverpool of 16 year-old Liam Kelly in 2004. He’s regarded as in hiding on the Costa del Sol

Kevin Thomas Parle

Kevin Thomas Parle is needed in reference to the homicide of 16-year-old Liam Kelly, who was gunned down in Toxteth, Liverpool, in June 2004.

He’s regarded as in hiding on the Costa del Sol and has beforehand been named as Spain’s most wished.

The 6ft 6in, 33-year-old who goes by the nickname Hemp, has been on the run since 2005.

Liam had been arguing with a person known as Anthony Campbell over a £200 debt.

In 2007, a Crown Courtroom trial heard Liam had gone to a gathering level and Campbell turned up with Parle, who’s alleged to have fired the deadly shot.

Derek McGraw Ferguson (above), 51, is needed in reference to the homicide of Thomas Cameron on June 28, 2007 on the Auchinairn Tavern within the East Dunbartonshire city. He is believed to be on the Costa del Sol

Derek McGraw Ferguson

Police are on the lookout for Derek McGraw Ferguson, who has a number of nicknames, together with William Murdoch Henderson, Deco/Dekko/Decco/Decko.

He’s being sought in reference to the homicide of father-of-three barman Thomas Cameron on June 28, 2007 on the Auchinairn Tavern, Bishopbriggs close to Glasgow.

Ferguson is believed to be on the Costa del Sol and in contact with associates in Glasgow who’re funding him.

He’s bald, has inexperienced/blue eyes and is roughly 5ft 1in tall.

Allan James Foster (above) is needed for the homicide of David ‘Noddy’ Rice. Mr Rice was killed with a semi-automatic handgun within the Marsden Bay Automobile Park, South Shields on Might 24, 2006

Allan James Foster

It’s alleged that Allan James Foster murdered David ‘Noddy’ Rice, 42, on Might 24, 2006 in his automotive at South Shields’ Marsden Grotto.

‘Noddy’ Rice, a convicted medicine supplier, was killed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Allan Foster, the primary suspect, is assumed to have fled to Spain within the days following the killing.

Noddy and Foster, each from South Shields, had been mates earlier than the deadly taking pictures.

Foster can be wished for 2 offences of conspiring to produce managed medicine and in addition for the theft of a diamond ring.

He’s additionally alleged to have hyperlinks to the Canary Islands and Majorca,

Foster is roughly 5ft 7in tall, and makes use of the alias Shaun Michael Wilkinson.

David Ungi

David Ungi, often known as David Riccio, is needed for homicide, tried assault occasioning grievous bodily hurt and conspiracy to produce heroin.

In July 2015 Ungi, who was 24 on the time, and two associates had been in a automotive on Banks Highway in Garston, Liverpool.

David Ungi (left) is needed in reference to the homicide of teenager Vinny Waddington (proper) in Garston, Liverpool in July 2015

Police consider the automobile rammed a motorbike carrying two males.

A single shot from a 12-gauge shotgun was fired inflicting a deadly damage to one of many males, Garston teen Vinny Waddington, and injuring the opposite.

Ungi can be alleged to be concerned within the illegal distribution of managed medicine within the Liverpool space.

Farouk Abdulhak

Farouk Abdulhak is needed in reference to the dying of 23-year-old Martine Vik Magnussen whose physique was present in a Westminster basement.

Farouk Abdulhak was recognized as a suspect who fled the UK inside hours of Martine’s disappearance and has refused to return to the UK.

He’s thought to have travelled to Yemen.

Farouk Abdulhak (left) is suspected of killing Norwegian pupil Martine Vik Magnussen (proper) in 2008 after he was caught on CCTV leaving a nightclub together with her, and fled to Yemen

Martine was final seen within the early hours of 14 March 2008; she had been celebrating her finish of time period exams with different college students from the Regent’s Enterprise College on the Maddox nightclub in Mayfair, London.

Her physique was discovered two days later within the basement of flats in Nice Portland Avenue.

A autopsy examination gave reason for dying as compression to the neck.

Mohamed Abdi (pictured) is needed for a homicide dedicated on March 28 2017 in Southall

Mohammed Abdi

Mohammed Abdi, often known as Fadunnia Mahamed, is needed for a homicide dedicated simply earlier than three:30pm on March 28, 2017 in Featherstone Highway, Southall.

The sufferer was chased and attacked by a gaggle of males armed with weapons.

He was stabbed seven instances and died of his accidents.

Identify unknown

Cleveland police have launched a picture of a anonymous suspect they wish to converse to in reference to the dying of of 30-year-old Hemwand Ali Hussain in Hartlepool on Saturday, September 14.

Officers consider the person pictured could have been within the Cleveland space on the time of the alleged homicide. He’s thought to have potential hyperlinks with Bolton, Sheffield and Leeds.

Three males, aged 22, 31 and 38 have been charged in reference to Mr Hussain’s dying and inquiries are ongoing.

Cleveland police have launched a picture of a anonymous suspect (left) it desires to talk to in reference to the dying of of 30-year-old Hemwand Ali Hussain (proper) in Hartlepool on Saturday, September 14

Detective Superintendent Dai Malyn of the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Main Investigation Crew mentioned: ‘We’re urgently making an attempt to determine and converse with this man and we might ask that he make quick contact with us.

‘We consider this man could have been within the Cleveland space on the time of the alleged homicide. Detectives have data to counsel he was a passenger in a Silver Mercedes E Class.’

Police additionally appealed for individuals residing in or close to to the Charterhouse Avenue space of Hartlepool who might need seen something or anybody suspicious within the days main as much as Mr Hussain’s dying to contact them.

4 different males additionally seem on the record who’re wished for tried homicide. Two of these males are James Gillespie and his brother Barry Gillespie.

Nicknamed ‘The Brothers,’ they’re sought in reference to the kidnapping and tried homicide of Robert Allan in 2015 in addition to directing severe and organised crime all through the UK and Europe.

There’s a reward of as much as £5,000 for data given to Crimestoppers that assists the police to arrest James Gillespie and a separate £5,000 for data resulting in the arrest of Barry Gillespie.

The brothers have hyperlinks to Spain, Tenerife and Portugal and have been accused of heading Scotland’s largest and richest organised crime gang.

The Day by day File reported in February this 12 months that the Gillespies had been based mostly within the Algarve for a few decade however police do not know the place they’re now.

They’re believed to be behind an enormous felony community that stretches from Scotland to South America and are additionally wished for flooding Scotland with massive portions of cocaine and firearms.