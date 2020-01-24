Officials warn they have no idea of total cost of HS2

By Tom Payne For The Each day Mail

Revealed: 19:07 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:13 EST, 23 January 2020

Ministers don’t know how a lot HS2 will find yourself costing, a damning report reveals at the moment.

The high-speed rail undertaking is operating wildly over funds and won’t ship good worth for cash, based on a probe by the Nationwide Audit Workplace.

The Authorities spending watchdog says the profit to the rapid financial system will probably be as little as 80p for each £1 spent on ‘phase one’ from London to Birmingham. This rises to a meagre £1.40 for each £1 invested within the full line connecting the capital to the North.

The high-speed rail undertaking is operating wildly over funds and won’t ship good worth for cash, based on a probe by the Nationwide Audit Workplace

Development work on the undertaking should start by the top of March if the primary section of HS2 is to open between 2029 and 2033 as deliberate, the report warns

Development work on the undertaking should start by the top of March if the primary section of HS2 is to open between 2029 and 2033 as deliberate, the report warns.

Even so, full passenger providers from Euston to the Midlands may not start till 2036, ten years later than scheduled –and the complete line may take 20 years to complete. Thus far £7.4billion has been spent and not using a single piece of observe being laid. The Prime Minister and senior ministers will resolve inside weeks whether or not to go forward with the troubled undertaking, scale it again or scrap it totally. The NAO’s findings will gas requires a significant rethink of the scheme, the official price of which may hit £106billion – triple the unique £32billion estimate.

Investigators additionally discovered that the variety of HS2 employees has doubled since 2016 to 1,250.

In all, HS2’s official price estimate of £88billion, set by the Division for Transport (DfT) in September final 12 months, is 58 per cent greater than the obtainable funding of £55.7billion.

The report says HS2’s early £7billion contingency fund was not sufficient to cowl ‘significant increases in cost’ which emerged as points got here to gentle.

It’s inconceivable to say how a lot HS2 will price total because the second section of the road, from Birmingham to Manchester and Leeds, is at a really early stage, the NAO added. The ‘ambitious’ programme will take a long time, the watchdog concluded.

‘In not fully and openly recognising the programme’s dangers from the outset, the Division and HS2 Ltd haven’t adequately managed the dangers to worth for cash’, it mentioned.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has commissioned additional knowledge on potential alternate options to HS2 earlier than making a closing resolution on its future subsequent month.

Final evening Andy McDonald, Labour transport spokesman, accused the Tories of ‘woeful’ political management over HS2. A DfT spokesman mentioned: ‘We recognise that there have been significant underestimations of both the cost and schedule of HS2 in the past which is why we commissioned the Oakervee review to provide advice on whether and how to proceed with HS2.’