Oh, brother! Coaching LaFleurs on opposite sides in NFC title game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Inexperienced Bay Packers, doesn’t know if he’ll be in Miami for Tremendous Bowl LIV.

Ditto for his brother Mike LaFleur, passing-game coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers.

However as a result of their groups sq. off in opposition to each other Sunday within the NFC championship sport (6:40 p.m. EST, CTV through FOX), not less than their mother and father — Kristi and Denny LaFleur — can ebook journey plans for Feb. 1-2 weekend.

“They’re going to the Super Bowl, one way or the other,” Matt informed a information convention in Inexperienced Bay on Wednesday.

The LaFleurs’ household reunion this weekend takes place at Levi’s Stadium, in suburban San Jose, method down the bay from San Francisco.



San Francisco 49ers passing-game coordinator Mike LaFleur. (San Francisco 49ers picture)

One can think about the delight Kristi and Denny should really feel, but in addition the battle. One in every of their sons goes to be ecstatic Sunday night time, the opposite devastated.

“It’s mixed emotions. It is what it is,” Matt stated.

Matt is the a lot older brother. He’s 40. Mike is 32. They grew up in distant Mount Nice, Mich., residence of Central Michigan College, 250 km northwest of Detroit.

“Anybody that knows how much my family means to me — my brother, my parents and my wife and kids. It is an emotional deal,” Matt stated.

“But it’s not about us. This is about the Green Bay Packers vs. the San Francisco 49ers — two great football teams, with the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl. So it doesn’t get any bigger than that.”

The 2 brothers truly coached collectively as assistants, together with present 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, in 2015-16 on the Atlanta Falcons. Shanahan was offensive coordinator; Matt was quarterbacks coach; Mike was a normal offensive assistant. Actually Matt labored as an offensive assistant underneath offensive-coordinator Shanahan at two stops earlier than Atlanta — in Houston (2008-09) and Washington (2010-13).

In an odd coincidence, the final time the Niners performed within the Tremendous Bowl, after the 2012 season, their head coach on the time, Jim Harbaugh, confronted off head-to-head in opposition to his brother, head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens received.

Shanahan himself comes from soccer royalty. His dad, Mike Shanahan, was a long-time NFL assistant and head coach who led the Denver Broncos to back-to-back Tremendous Bowl championships within the late 1990s.

When Kyle was offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans in 2008, he squared off in opposition to his dad’s Broncos. So he is aware of what the LaFleurs are going by way of this week.

“It’s always a little bit different,” Shanahan stated, “simply due to how shut you might be with the opposite individual. I do know Matt and Mike are as shut as any brothers may very well be, identical to most individuals are with siblings. But it surely actually doesn’t matter. There’s lots of discuss to it and stuff, however I imply, there’s no feeling when that sport goes on.

“There’s no emotions whenever you’re finding out and making ready. Everybody cares concerning the different individual. I do know if we weren’t in it, I do know he’d be pulling for his brother, identical to once I wasn’t going in opposition to my dad I used to be all the time pulling for him. However, I do know whenever you go in opposition to one another, that stuff doesn’t matter. Everybody’s bought a job to do and everyone seems to be fairly aggressive and needs to win, additionally.”

How shut are Mike and Matt? Nicely Matt, being the older brother, needed to play older brother when requested at Wednesday’s information convention about all the nice coaches these Niners have, together with Mike.

“First of all,” Matt stated, “who said he was a great coach? That’s what I want to know. I never said that.”

Zing. Good one.

On a extra critical be aware, Matt indicated he received’t be bringing his two little children this time to the Bay Space, as he did in November when the Packers performed the Niners in Santa Clara.

“I think there’s a little bit different vibe (this time),” the first-year Packers head coach stated. “So I’ll just leave it at that. I haven’t really talked to (Mike) much at all, and it’ll probably be that way for the remainder of the week.”

As politely as potential, Matt stated he understands the curiosity on this household affair, however tried to deflect the highlight to a extra related spot.

“I imply, they’re greater than only one man over there. There’s lots of nice coaches over there — Kyle Shanahan, (run-game coordinator) Mike McDaniel, (operating backs coach) Bobby Turner. I’ve labored with all these guys. (Tight ends coach) Jon Embree, I may go on and on and on.

“I’ve lots of respect for his or her capability to dissect a tape and give you a superb sport plan. I’ve seen it first hand. I’ve lived it with these guys. So I do know they’re going to have stuff prepared for us. It’s on us to go on the market and make it possible for we’re disciplined in our method, defensively, and that we belief what we see, we belief our preparation. After which in the end it’s going to come back right down to execution.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter spoke with the elder LaFleurs for a podcast this week.

“Somebody is going to lose,” mother Kristi stated. “But they still need to celebrate what has been accomplished.”

Nicely, possibly so. However subsequent week. Not this week.

Cousins sq. off too in 49ers-Packers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — There’s one other family-feud connection on this sport.

Nick Bosa, who’s raking in NFL defensive rookie-of-the-year honours, begins for the San Francisco 49ers.

Jake Kumerow, a backup extensive receiver, performs for the Inexperienced Bay Packers.

They’re cousins.

“He’s a great friend,” Bosa stated of Kumerow. “We grew up together. He lived in Chicago. We would visit and just have really good times together. I wouldn’t say he was a mentor to me or anything, because I had my brother (Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa) and dad for that.”

Bosa stated Kumerow lived for a short while with him and his mother in Florida, whereas coaching for the Scouting Mix in 2015.

“I got to see how hard he had to work to get where he was,” Bosa stated of Kumerow, who went undrafted. “He’s earned everything he’s got and I’m proud of him.”

Requested about favorite reminiscences from 2015, Bosa stated: “We went fishing. We went fishing a lot. He’s a big fisherman so we would go out on the dock and catch all different kinds of fish.”

One in every of them might be enjoying in Florida two Sundays from now, in Tremendous Bowl LIV in Miami.

