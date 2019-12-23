December 23, 2019 | 1:37pm

An Ohio girl repeatedly stabbed her retired cop father to loss of life in a sick plot to maneuver into his home, police mentioned.

Liscia D. Willis, 49, allegedly murdered James Lee Dunlap – a retired Cincinnati cop – within the basement of his house in Forest Park after which began hauling her private objects into the 69-year-old man’s house, in response to court docket data cited by WXIX.

Willis had deliberate to take over the mortgage on Dunlap’s residence. His physique was discovered on Friday, police mentioned in an affidavit.

Willis, who has been charged with aggravated homicide, was ordered held on $1 million bond throughout a court docket look early Monday, WXIX reported.

Dunlap, a US Military vet who joined the service throughout the Vietnam Struggle, retired from the Cincinnati Police Division in 2002 after 29 years of service to “his country and community,” in response to his obituary.

Some officers who labored alongside Dunlap – who was affectionately generally known as “Skip” — mentioned they have been dumbfounded by his sudden loss of life.

“Just a nice guy and that’s so sad to hear about somebody that passed and passed in this way and passed at this time of the year,” Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils informed WXIX. “I was a young policeman. I just remember him as a friendly gentleman who treated even the young police officers with respect and was a kind and easy-going street policeman.”

Hils additionally famous the “very sad set of circumstances” surrounding Dunlap’s loss of life.

“You worry most about Skip’s family,” Hils mentioned.

A grand jury is anticipated to listen to the case towards Willis on Dec. 31, WKRC reported.