OHIP coverage ending for out-of-country travellers

It wasn’t a lot, however as of Wednesday it’s gone.

The Ontario authorities is cancelling out-of-country OHIP protection for many travellers beginning Jan. 1, and strongly encourages residents to get their very own well being protection if travelling outdoors Canada.

Hayley Chazan, a spokesman for Ontario Well being Minister Christine Elliott, mentioned the Out-of-Nation Travellers Program has been spending a 3rd of its funding on administration prices whereas failing to supply significant protection.

“The government has always strongly encouraged individuals to purchase additional travel health insurance so they are adequately covered every time they leave Ontario to travel abroad,” Chazan mentioned in an electronic mail Friday.

“This system’s protection could be very restricted with 5 cents of each greenback claimed. Absolutely 95% of claims are paid on to insurance coverage firms.

“With this restricted protection and low reimbursement charge, OHIP-eligible Ontarians who don’t buy non-public journey medical health insurance will be left with catastrophically massive payments to pay,” she mentioned.

The Ontario authorities is making an exception for sufferers in want of dialysis remedy.

A brand new program, operated by the Ontario Renal Community with authorities funding, will present these sufferers with the identical degree of protection that existed below the cancelled travellers program.

Ontarians with OHIP protection will nonetheless be lined for doctor and hospital care when visiting different elements of Canada.

The travellers program below OHIP offered as much as $50 per day for emergency outpatient companies, as much as the equal of what an Ontario physician could be paid for doctor companies, as much as $400 a day for inpatient companies like intensive and coronary care and as much as $200 a day for inpatient companies requiring much less care.

The announcement that the federal government was chopping this system drew criticism from the Canadian Snowbird Affiliation (CSA) which argued it might drive up premiums for personal journey medical insurance coverage and in addition affect cross-border buyers and Ontarians taking household holidays.

