Okay Kaya – “Psych Ward”

“You can peel an orange however you please in the psych ward.” So begins the most recent and probably best single from Okay Kaya's abruptly imminent Watch This Liquid Pour Itself . “Psych Ward” is a deeply catchy slacker rock track impressed by Kaya Wilkins ’personal expertise in a psychological well being establishment, one which reasserts her expertise for blunt, laconic, minimal trendy pop music.

Like prior singles “Asexual Wellbeing,” “Baby Little Tween,” and “Ascend And Try Again,” it's paired with a video directed by Wilkins and Adinah Dancyger. In line with the subject material, this one provides off One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest vibes, however there’s additionally a stripper pole concerned.

In a press launch, Wilkins writes:

That is principally a Hospital Analysis Type. The previous few days I used to be in a hospital a nurse unlocked one of many cupboards and let me use the rec room guitar, to play exterior of artwork remedy class. I wrote what I noticed to grasp how I felt. It became this humorous bop, I wished it to really feel like a Ramones track or one thing. I wrote the lyrics in a really literal method as I usually are likely to do. When it was time for a music video I took the phrases “do the rounds” much more actually by making Kaya pole dance in her daydream throughout her morning health routine. The health routines had been all the time to an ABBA best hits CD, it felt a lot too ecstatic in comparison with the closely drugged hospital our bodies, barely off the bed, barely transferring. I wished the video to point out that effort, as a result of I’m scared to neglect. This complete album is crammed with moments I’m scared to neglect, coming proper at you projectile model.

Watch beneath.

Watch This Liquid Pour Itself is out 1 / 24 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it right here.