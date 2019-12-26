Oklahoma definite outsider in this College Football Playoff

ATLANTA — No staff within the Faculty Soccer Playoff has claimed extra nationwide titles than Oklahoma.

Historical past, although, doesn’t carry a lot weight on this 12 months’s discipline.

The Sooners are the clear outsider.

No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State and No. three Clemson have established themselves because the nation’s greatest groups over the course of the lengthy season. All three have 13-Zero data. All three have sampled the highest spot in both the CFP or Related Press rankings.

Then there’s fourth-ranked Oklahoma (12-1), which needed to overcome a surprising loss to Kansas State and get a number of assist simply to nab the final spot within the four-team discipline.

The Sooners are a whopping 13 1/2-point underdog heading into their Peach Bowl semifinal in opposition to LSU on Saturday, one of many widest betting traces in CFP historical past.

And, sure, that stings a bit.

“It’s crazy, man, how they’re dogging and looking over us like this,” cornerback Parnell Motley mentioned Thursday. “It is so disrespectful, like we’re not a national contender team.”

That’s definitely not the case.

Oklahoma is the college of Wilkinson and Switzer, of Sims and Selmon, of Mayfield and Murray — some of the storied applications in school soccer historical past.

Whereas the Sooners do have the longest nationwide championship drought of the 4 groups — their final consensus title got here throughout the 2000 season — they’ve completed No. 1 within the AP ballot seven instances, a tally topped solely by Alabama (11) and Notre Dame (eight).

Lately, Oklahoma has maintained its place among the many nation’s elite applications. This would be the third straight 12 months (and fourth time within the playoff’s six-year historical past) the Sooners have earned an invite.

After all, they’ve but to clear the subsequent large hurdle: successful a semifinal.

In 2015, the Sooners have been blown out by Clemson 37-17 within the Orange Bowl. Two seasons in the past, there was a heartbreaking 54-48 additional time loss to Georgia within the Rose Bowl. A 12 months in the past, Alabama constructed a four-touchdown lead by early within the second quarter on the best way to a 45-34 triumph within the Orange Bowl.

These postseason flops are another excuse to dismiss the Sooners as nothing greater than an outsider.

“They kind of just forget us,” Motley mentioned. “It’s going to inspire us. We’re going to sit in this corner over here and just work on ourselves and do our job. Y’all don’t need to worry about us. Just know,” he added, pausing to parse his phrases, “well, I don’t want to talk too much, but we’re coming.”

A minimum of the Sooners have some playoff expertise.

That is the primary time LSU has made the sphere.

“These college football (playoff) games have a little bit different vibe around them, a lot more hype, a lot more buildup,” mentioned Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, on the lookout for any edge he can get. “It doesn’t make the difference by itself, but it’s certainly an advantage for us, and we’ve got to handle it like it is.”

Then once more, the Tigers have Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and maybe probably the most spectacular win of any staff this season, going into Tuscaloosa to knock off Alabama 46-41 — a recreation that signaled a shift of energy within the mighty Southeastern Convention and helped preserve the Crimson Tide out of the playoff for the primary time.

After that sort of efficiency, to not point out victories over No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Florida and No. 9 Auburn, it’s onerous to check LSU being intimidated by something it should face within the postseason.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is embracing his staff’s standing as a playoff rookie.

“If you ain’t been there before, you’re excited,” he mentioned. “Hey, we want to win this darn thing. You’ve got that newness to you, if you know what I’m saying. Would that be an advantage? Yeah.”

However, he rapidly tacked on, “When the ball’s kicked off, it’s fundamentals. All that hype don’t mean nothing. It’s just like getting into a fight. After they throw that first punch, all that other stuff goes out the window.”

Oklahoma’s season was on the brink after that 48-41 loss at Kansas State in late October.

The Sooners bounced again to win their final 5 video games, although it was tenuous all the best way. They held off a livid comeback to edge Iowa State 42-41. They pulled off the most important comeback at school historical past, overcoming a 25-point deficit to stun Baylor 34-31. They barely obtained by TCU, 28-24. They beat Baylor once more within the Large 12 championship recreation, surviving a 30-23 additional time thriller.

Even then, Oklahoma nonetheless wanted some assist to get into the playoff. However the whole lot fell into place when Alabama misplaced at Auburn on a missed discipline purpose within the closing minutes, Utah fell to Oregon within the Pac-12 championship recreation, and Georgia was blown out by LSU for the SEC title.

Motley, a senior who has already been via two playoff losses, is aware of this might be his ultimate recreation. As if that’s not sufficient motivation, he’s obtained somewhat additional drive to show the prognosticators flawed.

Motley continues to be offended at himself for getting ejected within the second quarter of the Kansas State recreation for kicking an opposing participant. His loss proved important on a depressing afternoon for the protection.

“I completely blame that game on me,” he mentioned. ”I blatantly harm my staff by performing some egocentric stuff within the warmth of the second.”