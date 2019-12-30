December 30, 2019 | 12:28am

An Oklahoma man is accused of kidnapping a lady and forcing her to earn cash for him by dancing at a strip membership, authorities mentioned.

Gary Ballard, 29, of Tulsa allegedly “repeatedly and violently” damage the 23-year-old sufferer and drove her to Kansas, the place he held her captive, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned in a press launch.

The lady was reported lacking from Coweta, Oklahoma on Dec. 6 and the sheriff’s workplace was tipped off two weeks later that she could also be in Kansas.

They discovered her in an space gents’s membership the place she was dancing “for the purposes of making [Ballard] money,” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.

Ballard, who has a previous conviction of taking pictures with intent to kill in Oklahoma, was arrested and charged with human trafficking and kidnapping, authorities mentioned.

He’s being held in Cherokee County jail on $200,000 bond.