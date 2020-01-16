January 15, 2020 | 10:56pm

A highschool instructor in Oklahoma was arrested for allegedly having a threesome in her dwelling with a scholar and a former instructor within the district, a report stated.

Joyce Churchwell, a volleyball coach at Berryhill Excessive College in Tulsa, linked with the teenager by way of Snapchat and invited him over to her dwelling final faculty yr, in keeping with Information on 6, citing the native sheriff’s workplace.

The coed “admitted that this encounter had taken place at the teacher’s home along with another adult female — a former teacher at the district,” Casey Roebuck, a spokeswoman for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Workplace, advised the station.

Churchwell turned herself in Tuesday after authorities issued a warrant for her arrest, the report stated. She was charged with rape.

Authorities imagine there could also be extra victims. Amid the investigation, they found Churchwell had messaged one other scholar, who didn’t comply.

Churchwell was positioned on a depart of absence, the college stated in a press release.

“The Berryhill College District takes the protection of its college students very severely and does every little thing it could actually to supply a secure studying setting.

“The district is currently cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation of these allegations and will take appropriate action when the investigation is completed.”