Olivia Newton-John Receives Damehood In Queen's New Year's Honors List

Olivia Newton-John? Extra like Olivia New dame – John! That's proper: The British-born Australian singer and actress has been given a damehood within the UK's annual New Yr's Honors checklist.

Elton John, who was knighted in 1998, is now additionally a Member Of The Order Of The Companions Of Honor, no matter meaning, for his providers to music. And Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody was awarded an OBE (Order Of The British Empire.)

Reuters studies that administrators Sam Mendes and Steve McQueen have additionally obtained knighthoods. You possibly can see the total checklist – which was by chance posted with all the recipients dwelling and work addresses at first – right here.