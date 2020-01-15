Ollie quits Love Island villa and there’s trouble ahead for Siannise in first look

Brace yourselves, Love Island followers – our first have a look at tonight’s Love Island sees Ollie depart the villa.

The 23-year-old will inform the forged of Love Island 2020 in tonight’s episode that he has determined to give up the present after realising he nonetheless has emotions for his ex-girlfriend.

“Lads, my head’s f*****,” he mentioned on the bean baggage. “Coming in right here and attending to know Paige has made me realise one thing fairly huge. I’m being dishonest to myself, I’m being dishonest to Paige, and I’m being dishonest to you boys and everybody else.

“Anything I carry on with in here, I’m just being f****** fake.”

As Ollie bows out the present to the shock of the remainder of the Islanders, Nas additionally finds himself dealing with a dilemma.

Making an attempt to progress his relationship with Siannise, he confides in Jess that he’s struggling to get by way of to her.

“She’ll tell me she’s happy and she’s feeling really comfortable, and that she’s happy with where it’s going, but she doesn’t feel a spark,” he explains.

“And I’m just like – how do I take that? Do I carry on?”

Siannise, nevertheless, is discovering her coupling up with Nas more and more tiresome.“I don’t feel any romance with me and Nas at all. I’m getting irritated by him,” she mentioned, earlier than including within the Seashore Hut. “This whole mixed signal business really p***** me off.”

Nevertheless, Siannise could discover herself in luck, with Paige receiving a textual content which reveals two new boys are coming to the villa.

Will our new arrivals really shake up our ?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2