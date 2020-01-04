Olly Murs’s old friend auditions for The Voice UK – but does he turn for her?

The massive concept behind The Voice UK‘s blind auditions is that the individual singing could possibly be anybody, even somebody recognized to a member of its superstar judging panel.

Such is the case for Olly Murs on Saturday evening’s sequence premiere, the place one of many singers auditioning is a former colleague from earlier than he launched his music profession.

32-year-old Lara George from Essex first met Murs when she was simply 16 and the pair later labored collectively at a name centre.

As of late, George is employed as a studying assist employee however singing stays a ardour for her simply as it’s for her ex-workmate.

She has an opportunity at touchdown her personal music profession with an audition on The Voice UK, the place she’ll be singing Jess Glynne’s primary hit music Don’t Be So Arduous on Your self.

The query is: does Murs hit the massive button and spin his chair for her? ITV are maintaining quiet, however all might be revealed when the episode airs on Saturday evening.

ShezAr acting on The Voice UK (ITV Plc)

George isn’t the one contestant who has a hyperlink to the superstar coaches, as fellow performer ShezAr has beforehand labored with the one-and-only Tom Jones.

ShezAr is the sister of Beneath Your Lovely singer Labrinth and as soon as carried out with a gospel choir on Tom Jones and Beverly Knight’s Gospel Christmas, a particular which first aired on BBC Two in 2017.

The Voice UK returns to ITV at eight:30pm on Saturday 4th January