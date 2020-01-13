Olly Smith reviews some alternatives to booze

By Olly Smith Occasion for The Mail on Sunday

Printed: 17:02 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:41 EST, 13 January 2020

Sound the booze alarm! I worry the surge in no- and low-alcohol tipples might show the garlic to my thirsty vampire. I wish to love them – and for this column I’ve tasted a bunch – however I’ve concluded: why drink a zero.5% cider slightly than only a glowing apple juice? And as for ‘non- alcoholic’ spirits? How about we simply make our personal infusions and cordials with herbs reminiscent of rosemary, save ourselves £40 on the price of a bottle and likewise name ourselves ‘apothecaries’?

I’m seeing too many drinks paying homage to Victorians in sepia pictures who supposedly created the recipe. All I care about is whether or not it tastes good. Low-booze beers are nonetheless the very best for me, although my wine of the week is a zinger even when it nonetheless packs 9% alcohol (spritzer anybody?). For now, I’ll be sticking to high quality cordials and very good sodas.