Olly Smith reviews some alternatives to booze

January 13, 2020
I needed to like these no-alcohol tipples, however for me, it is both low-booze beers or making my OWN cordials and sodas

By Olly Smith Occasion for The Mail on Sunday

Sound the booze alarm! I worry the surge in no- and low-alcohol tipples might show the garlic to my thirsty vampire. I wish to love them – and for this column I’ve tasted a bunch – however I’ve concluded: why drink a zero.5% cider slightly than only a glowing apple juice? And as for ‘non- alcoholic’ spirits? How about we simply make our personal infusions and cordials with herbs reminiscent of rosemary, save ourselves £40 on the price of a bottle and likewise name ourselves ‘apothecaries’? 

I’m seeing too many drinks paying homage to Victorians in sepia pictures who supposedly created the recipe. All I care about is whether or not it tastes good. Low-booze beers are nonetheless the very best for me, although my wine of the week is a zinger even when it nonetheless packs 9% alcohol (spritzer anybody?). For now, I’ll be sticking to high quality cordials and very good sodas.

