By Olly Smith Occasion for The Mail on Sunday

Printed: 17:01 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:01 EST, 18 January 2020

My grandparents lived in Falkirk and adored dipping into the deliciousness of Scottish whisky. As we toast Burns Evening on Saturday, I reckon these whiskies are worthy of year-round celebration.

Whether or not the lightness of a Speyside malt is your dream dram or the smoky fury of the island distilleries lights your touchpaper, the surprise of whisky is its variety. For a dependable decide, my huge model selection is Johnnie Walker Black Label.

And whereas Scotland is the flowing font of whisky’s heroic heritage (I like Kay’s Bar on Edinburgh’s Jamaica St), worldwide whiskies are more and more fascinating. My Japanese decide this week is ace both neat or with a splash of soda.

As my grandparents typically jogged my memory, with whisky, your approach is all the time one of the simplest ways – and Burns Evening is the time to style.