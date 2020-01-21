Olympic gold medal-winning canoeist arrested during Extinction Rebellion protest

An Olympic gold medal-winning canoeist convicted of a public order offence after Extinction Rebel protests has mentioned he acted out of worry for the way forward for the planet.

Etienne Stott, 40, was discovered responsible at Metropolis of London Magistrates’ Courtroom on Tuesday following his involvement in local weather demonstrations final 12 months.

He was arrested on Waterloo Bridge in April with different protesters after they refused to adjust to circumstances imposed by police.

Stott, from Nottingham, received the slalom occasion together with his associate Tim Baillie on the London 2012 Olympic Video games and was awarded an MBE for providers to canoeing the next 12 months. He retired from the game in 2016.

The Metropolitan Police had ordered protesters to maneuver to a different website at Marble Arch.

Wearing a gray go well with and carrying an Extinction Rebel pin on his jacket lapel, Stott mentioned he acted out of a ‘sense of worry’ and a ‘sense of obligation’.

He instructed the court docket he fears we’re ‘dealing with the collapse of civilisation’, including: ‘It brings actually vivid ideas and pictures to my thoughts.’

Choose Michael Snow mentioned Stott’s Olympic triumph was ‘spectacular’, to which the defendant replied: ‘Everybody has a very good second right here and there.’

Tim Baillie and Etienne Stott of Nice Britain pose with their gold medals throughout the medal ceremony after the Males’s Canoe Double (C2) Slalom closing on Day 6 of the London 2012 Olympic Video games at Lee Valley White Water Centre on August 2, 2012 in London

Stott, who took his Olympic medal with him to court docket, mentioned he thinks about the way forward for his good friend’s kids, telling the court docket: ‘My coronary heart breaks after I give it some thought.’

He additionally mentioned he’s scared for himself, including: ‘For me, the stakes are too excessive and I have to get my message by way of.’

Representing himself within the trial, Stott mentioned: ‘As a very good individual, with a voice and a platform, I really feel it was my obligation to behave in the way in which that I did.’

He instructed the decide: ‘We shall be vindicated in the end and I occur to consider will probably be sooner.’

The decide mentioned: ‘I’ve a accountability for coordinating the XR trials and I’ve tried a big variety of instances now.

‘What has leapt out is the truth that the defendants have all been well mannered, all have been engaged, all have been eager to say how grateful they’re to the police for the humane approach they have been handled. I’ve solely heard one defendant use dangerous language.

‘What has been a unifying theme of those trials is that the defendants have been dedicated to trigger they really consider in, they’ve acted disobediently within the sense they have not cooperated with the authorities however at no stage have they supplied violence both verbal or bodily.

‘On the entire I’ve discovered them to be spectacular individuals. Mr Stott stands out from that already spectacular group as being vastly spectacular in his personal proper.

‘Not solely giving pleasure to many individuals however since that date he has demonstrated his dedication to the neighborhood at giant by way of his work at colleges and schools and with the younger.

‘He believes he can see on the horizon the 4 horsemen of the apocalypse driving in the direction of us due to a failure to handle environmental breakdown and local weather change.

‘I’ve completely no hesitation in recognising that he’s a person of dedication to his trigger and it is a trigger he is anxious to focus on.

‘Following the primary protests there was some motion clearly inside the political institution.

‘Mr Stott is a person of excellent character. He’s a person who has no propensity to commit this or some other prison act.’

However the decide added: ‘Fifty 5 bus routes have been delayed, cancelled or terminated early and it is estimated that 500,000 passengers have been affected on 15 April.

‘Stories at Marble Arch have been that extreme disruption to building works which was costing £125,000 per day.

‘Westminster Council reported issues about its incapability to entry the freeway. There was a severe affect on enterprise and a capability to function usually.

‘I recognise that a few of these issues do not relate instantly to Waterloo Bridge however that affect can be a cumulative impact as a result of the impact ripples out by way of London.

‘The police didn’t stop the protest from persevering with, shifting it to Marble Arch. This may have nonetheless induced severe disruption at that sight and would nonetheless have obtained vital publicity on account of the disruption.

‘There’s an issue together with your strategy legally as a result of it is saving the lives of unknown individuals in an unknown place sooner or later.

‘So necessity shouldn’t be out there to me as a defence argument as a result of there’s an inadequate hyperlink between the lives you are making an attempt to avoid wasting and the act. So I do discover you responsible.’

The decide mentioned that Stott wouldn’t be jailed because of his earlier good character and passionate perception in local weather change.

‘The place the people have in any other case behaved solely correctly and the place they’re campaigning a couple of trigger they care about deeply, it is applicable to cope with them by conditional discharge.

‘You develop into an individual of excellent character once more afterwards.’

Stott mentioned outdoors court docket: ‘I am disillusioned that there isn’t any hyperlink being made between the disruption we induced and the disruption to return, as a result of will probably be hellish disruption.

‘XR will keep on protesting. We’re not but on a secure course and I nonetheless really feel the identical accountability.

‘We’ve three calls for, act now, inform the reality and set up a Citizen’s Meeting in order that the federal government abide by bizarre individuals and so that individuals aren’t left behind.’

Stott, of Nottingham, denied however was convicted of breaching a Part 14 Discover of the Public Order Act 1986.

He obtained a conditional discharge for 9 months and ordered to pay £300 in prices.