Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt schools Anurag Kashyap after filmmaker insults PM Modi over CAA

Bronze medalist from 2012 London Olympics Yogeshwar Dutt hasn’t simply joined Bharatiya Janata Get together (BJP) however has additionally grow to be a really vocal supporter of its insurance policies. It’s to be anticipated then that the previous wrestler can be forthright in supporting the contentious Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) and opposing these criticizing it.

On Saturday, the celebrated grappler determined to tackle filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who has been one of many distinguished faces from Bollywood opposing CAA and the yet-to-be-formulated Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC).

It began when the filmmaker tweeted “From today, CAA comes into effect. Tell Modi to first show his documents, show his own degree in ‘entire political science’, show entire India the birth certificate of his father and entire extended family. Then, ask for it from us. #f**k CAA”

Yogeshwar’s reply was rather less acerbic however nonetheless strongly worded. He wrote on his timeline, instantly responding to the above tweet: “For those who had been an informed individual, you’d have identified that the approaching into impact of CAA would not in any approach necessitate exhibiting of paperwork by any Indian. However you’re extremely educated, so your data appears to be even better.

“People like you are provoking riots by spreading misinformation. And as for Modiji, he is an Indian. No Indian needs to show any documents. #IndiaSupportsCAA”

The contentious act handed by Parliament in its final session makes it simpler for persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to get citizenship in India.

This Act of Parliament led to a number of protests all throughout India, particularly in Jamia Milia College and Aligarh Muslim College. In lots of components of the nation, the protests even turned violent and public property acquired torched. The police motion in sure areas, particularly in Uttar Pradesh led to deaths of greater than a dozen folks.

After the preliminary bout of protests in opposition to the Act of Parliament, right-wing teams organised their very own rallies to point out help for the central authorities. However protests have continued in locations like Shaheen Bagh locality of Delhi and even in Mumbai.

It was in Mumbai that a number of Bollywood celebrities akin to Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farhan Akhtar and others have raised their voices in opposition to CAA and the proposed NRC. Even the protests in Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) have integrated grievances in opposition to this Act into their ongoing agitation.

Nonetheless, Dwelling Minister Amit Shah has dominated out withdrawal and even any form of retreat from CAA. He, and different BJP leaders have additionally tried to guarantee folks that this Act wouldn’t have any influence on residents of this nation and their standing in India.