Oman’s New Ruler Haitham Bin Tariq Al-Said Takes Oath: Report

Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Stated, one of many Center East’s longest serving rulers who maintained the nation’s neutrality in regional struggles, died on Friday and state media mentioned his cousin Haitham bin Tariq al-Stated was named his successor.

Oman declared three days of official mourning with flags to be flown at half-mast for 40 days for the Western-backed Qaboos, 79, who dominated since taking up in a cold coup in 1970 with the assistance of former colonial energy Britain.

State tv broadcast photographs of the funeral procession driving down a street lined with palm bushes. The casket, draped within the Omani flag, was then carried into Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque within the capital Muscat, the place prayers have been being held.

State information company ONA didn’t give a reason behind loss of life, however Qaboos had been unwell for years and spent per week in Belgium for remedy final month.

Qaboos had no youngsters and had not publicly appointed a successor. A 1996 statute says the ruling household will select a successor inside three days of the throne changing into vacant.

Haitham bin Tariq was appointed on Saturday after the excessive navy council referred to as on the ruling household council to convene and select a successor.

He had served as minister of nationwide heritage and tradition and had been appointed in 2013 by Qaboos to chair the principle committee liable for Oman’s growth.

He takes energy as home challenges loom massive, from strained state funds to excessive unemployment within the indebted oil producer, and at a time of heightened pressure between Iran and the US and U.S. ally Saudi Arabia.

A clean succession was anticipated, Kristian Coates Ulrichsen of Texas-based Rice College’s Baker Institute informed Reuters.

“The wildcard is whether any of Oman’s neighbours might try to pressure the new sultan as he settles into power – just as the Saudis and Emiratis tried to pressure Emir Tamim in the weeks and months after he assumed power in Qatar in 2013.”

Diplomacy

Condolences began pouring in for the white-bearded Qaboos.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush mentioned in an announcement that Qaboos had been a steady pressure within the Center East. Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum in a Twitter publish described him because the sultan of honour, affection and knowledge.

Oman has lengthy been to the Center East what impartial Switzerland is to international diplomacy, balancing ties between two huge neighbours locked in a regional battle, Saudi Arabia to the west and Iran to the north.

Oman maintains pleasant ties with Washington and Tehran and helped mediate secret U.S.-Iran talks in 2013 that led two years later to the worldwide nuclear pact which Washington give up in 2018.

Muscat didn’t take sides in a Gulf dispute that noticed Riyadh and its allies impose a boycott on Qatar in mid-2017 and didn’t be part of a Saudi-led navy coalition that intervened in Yemen in opposition to the Iran-aligned Houthi motion.

Oman’s diplomatic centrality has been an element of Qaboos’ persona, mentioned Simon Henderson, director of the Bernstein Program on Gulf and Vitality Coverage on the Washington Institute for Close to East Coverage.

“It is hard to see how Oman can involve itself in the Yemen, Iran and Qatar issues until a new leader has established himself – which means for the foreseeable future.”

